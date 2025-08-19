Just what role did the former prime minister play in martial law?
The insurrection special counsel team summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again on Tuesday morning. This marks his first interrogation as a suspect in 48 days.
During Han’s initial questioning, which lasted about 14 hours, the special counsel team conducted a high-intensity investigation and planned to do so again, including a late-night questioning. Based on the results, the team is highly likely to request his detention.
Han arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul, where the special counsel is based, at around 9:25 a.m. When asked whether he denied involvement or complicity in the alleged insurrection and what his stance was regarding the CCTV footage showing him handling the martial law document, Han declined to answer and simply said, “You’re working hard,” before heading straight to the interrogation room.
Yoon's second-in-command
Han, the second-in-command of the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, is accused of aiding and abetting Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. The special counsel believes Han held a key position that allowed him to be involved in decision-making before and after the declaration.
Han had previously served in the civil service during the expansion of martial law following President Park Chung Hee’s assassination in October 1979 and later served as prime minister under Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Yoon. The special counsel suspects that, as the president’s top aide and a constitutional officer, Han knowingly aided, or at least failed to prevent, the unconstitutional and unlawful martial law declaration. They particularly view his role as the vice chair of the Cabinet, which reviews such decisions in advance, as carrying responsibility.
Given the prime minister’s grave constitutional duty to safeguard the Constitution, the special counsel believes Han bears substantial responsibility. Under the Constitution and the Government Organization Act, the prime minister supervises ministries and directs administrative agencies under the president’s authority.
On the morning of Dec. 3, 2024, at around 8:40 a.m., Han met Yoon at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and heard about the martial law declaration. He then recommended convening the Cabinet. The special counsel is investigating whether this was an attempt to legitimize the process, according to the JoongAng Ilbo.
Han is also accused of being an accomplice in drafting and discarding a “postdated martial law declaration” document created by Kang Eui-gu, a former presidential secretary, to retroactively justify the legality of the declaration. However, Han previously testified before the National Assembly and Constitutional Court that he was unaware of the document. The special counsel has therefore added a perjury charge to the case.
Contacts around the time of martial law
Han is also suspected of discussing the declaration with then-Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who was detained on Aug. 1 on suspicion of ordering electricity and water cut off from media outlets. The special counsel has obtained CCTV footage from the presidential office appearing to show the two talking while reviewing documents related to martial law. Han is also suspected of calling Lee after the National Assembly passed a motion to lift martial law.
Han also reportedly spoke with former Culture Minister Yu In-chon shortly after the declaration. The special counsel is investigating allegations that, under Han’s instruction, the Office for Government Policy Coordination issued lockdown orders to government agencies during martial law.
Immediately following the declaration, Korea National University of Arts, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, locked down its Seokgwan-dong campus in Seoul and sent students home. The special counsel suspects that the Office for Government Policy Coordination issued an order to “restrict access” to government buildings at 11:04 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2024 — just four minutes after the martial law proclamation.
The special counsel also confirmed that Han spoke with Choo Kyung-ho, then-floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, at 11:12 p.m. on the same day. As part of its investigation into efforts to obstruct the National Assembly’s vote to end martial law, the special counsel plans to determine whether Han was involved.
Special Counsel: 'Different Circumstances'
Han was impeached on Dec. 27, 2024, but the Constitutional Court dismissed the motion on March 24. At the time, the court cited a lack of evidence in rejecting claims that Han conspired in or condoned the martial law declaration.
Regarding this, Deputy Special Counsel Park Ji-young said in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon that “When the Constitutional Court reviewed the case, the evidence had not yet been fully collected,” and added, “A great deal of additional evidence has since been secured, so the circumstances are now very different.”
The special counsel plans to decide on whether to request Han’s detention based on his testimony. Depending on the investigation’s outcome, Han could be charged with participating in or aiding an insurrection. Given the breadth of the allegations, questioning is expected to continue past midnight. Han is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and has not invoked his right to remain silent.
