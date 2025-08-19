Local governments roll out shared parasols and distribute water to combat extreme heat
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:51
Every summer, mist drifts through the narrow alleys of Suwon’s Gumaetan, Motgol and Hwaseo traditional markets, where the city has installed a “cooling fog” system that sprays purified water in particles about one ten-millionth the size of a raindrop.
The droplets evaporate instantly on skin or clothes, lowering the surrounding temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (37 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit) and improving air quality.
“Traditional markets quickly become sweltering because of the clustered alleyways, but the cooling fog helps ease the heat,” one vendor said.
As heat waves persist across the country, local governments are rolling out new measures.
The Gyeonggi provincial government is promoting “climate insurance” after a surge in heat-related illnesses. The policy covers illnesses and injuries linked to extreme weather, including heat waves and heavy rains.
Any Gyeonggi resident can receive 100,000 won ($72) for diagnoses of heat- or cold-related illnesses or certain infectious diseases and 300,000 won for weather-related accidents. The province pays the full premium.
By Aug. 5, 405 residents had received benefits, including 175 patients with heat-related illnesses.
“A friend told me about it, and though it’s not a large sum, it helped with hospital costs,” said a recipient in their 40s, surnamed Yoo.
“Many people still don’t know about it, so I’m spreading the word,” Yoo said.
Water refrigerators are also popular.
The Gunpo city government’s “Eoreum Ttaeng” program distributes an average of 1,200 bottles of 500-milliliter water daily, mostly to seniors and children.
“To prevent excessive use, we installed AI refrigerators that open only after phone verification,” a city official said.
Gunpo operates three units and is considering two more based on usage data.
Paju runs “One Sip Shelters” at five locations and plans two additional sites. Incheon expanded its “Haneulsu Dream Refrigerators” from 78 to 100 locations.
Several local governments, including Gwangmyeong and Anseong in Gyeonggi, Buk-gu in Ulsan, Dong-gu and Haeundae in Busan, and four districts in Daegu, introduced community “shared parasols.”
They can lower perceived temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, but return rates remain low.
“We are strengthening management logs, adding deposit systems and reminding residents to return parasols after use,” a municipal official said.
Heat waves are especially harsh on vulnerable groups such as basic welfare recipients.
Municipalities provide cooling devices, energy subsidies and bottled water, while also checking in on seniors living alone. Some cities deploy AI-powered care robots.
In Seongnam, a caregiver discovered an unconscious 80-year-old resident during a home visit and rushed them to the hospital.
Hwasun County in South Jeolla, Asan in South Chungcheong and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang deploy drones to broadcast heat safety messages like “avoid outdoor activities” and “follow the three heat rules: water, shade and rest.”
Local governments like Hwaseong in Gyeonggi connect with construction site managers through group chat rooms to urge rest breaks and suspend outdoor work as necessary.
Cooling shelters, once limited to libraries, senior centers and public offices, now include smart bus stops and convenience stores. In Anyang, Gyeonggi, 26 cafes and bakeries volunteered as shelters.
Goyang in Gyeonggi and Cheongju in North Chungcheong, meanwhile, opened indoor ice rinks to the public.
Some residents have requested longer operating hours for the shelters past 6 p.m. and on weekends.
“We understand the requests, but budget limits and facility security remain challenges,” one local official said.
Kim Tae-yun, a professor of public administration at Hanyang University, said governments need to act together.
“The central and local governments must work jointly to create heat countermeasures that reflect local conditions and meet residents’ needs," Kim said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)