 Two dead, five injured after train strikes seven workers in North Gyeongsang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two dead, five injured after train strikes seven workers in North Gyeongsang

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:51 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:29
A Mugunghwa train bound for Masan travels at a slower pace than usual as Korail, police and fire authorities inspect a scene near Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, after a train hit seven rail workers on Aug. 19. [NEWS1]

A Mugunghwa train bound for Masan travels at a slower pace than usual as Korail, police and fire authorities inspect a scene near Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, after a train hit seven rail workers on Aug. 19. [NEWS1]

 
Two of seven workers struck by a Mugunghwa train in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday morning have died.
 
Four of the workers remain critical condition, while one suffered only minor injuries.
 

Related Article

 
The train was passing through Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, near the Cheongdo Bullfighting Stadium in Cheongdo County, and was bound for Masan.
 
Most of the workers involved in the accidents belonged to a company specializing in structural safety inspections, while some were employed by Korail. Both deceased individuals were reportedly employed by a structural safety inspection company.
 
The workers were on their way to visually inspect damage to the sloped structures between Namseonghyeon Station and Cheongdo Station on the Gyeongbu Line caused by recent heavy rains.
 
Police say there were 89 passengers on board the train when the accident occurred, and no one on board was injured.


A Mugunghwa train is stopped along a railway after a train hit seven rail workers near Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, on Aug. 19. [NEWS1]

A Mugunghwa train is stopped along a railway after a train hit seven rail workers near Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang, on Aug. 19. [NEWS1]
The train departed the scene of the accident at 12:44 p.m., but trains in both directions were running on a single track for on-site inspection and other additional measures.
 
Six KTX trains were delayed by approximately 20 to 50 minutes on the affected section around 2 p.m., while 12 regular trains were delayed by approximately 20 to 60 minutes at the same time.
 
Korail announced the delay at nearby stations and trains, and also sent individual text messages to passengers, urging them to check the train status on the company's website or through Korail Talk before boarding.
 
The train involved in the accident was an electric train, which operates relatively quietly. The train reportedly struck the workers from behind.
 
“Because the train was electric, it was not very noisy, so the workers may not have been aware of its approach,” a fire official said.
 
Korail, police and fire authorities inspect the scene of an accident on Aug. 19 when a Mugunghwa train hit seven railway workers. [NEWS1]

Korail, police and fire authorities inspect the scene of an accident on Aug. 19 when a Mugunghwa train hit seven railway workers. [NEWS1]
Immediately following the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport formed an initial response team and dispatched the team to the scene to support the recovery efforts.
 
“We will thoroughly investigate whether any violations of the Railway Safety Act or other relevant laws were committed during the course of work,” said a Transport Ministry official. “If any violations are discovered, we will take strict action in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle and establish measures to prevent recurrence.”
 
Police are also investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and are reviewing whether the injured workers, their employers and the work supervisors implemented safety measures in accordance with the Railway Safety Act and other relevant laws. The investigation is reportedly being led by the metropolitan investigation unit of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency.
 
 
Update, Aug. 19: Two deaths confirmed, affiliations of workers added. 


Update, Aug. 19: Timeline of train delays following accident, ministry responses added.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Mugunghwa Masan Gyeongbu Line Cheongdo

More in Social Affairs

Just what role did the former prime minister play in martial law?

Prosecution investigator indicted for late actor Lee Sun-kyun case leak denies illegality of actions

Singer Choi Jung-won slapped with restraining order for stalking woman

Prosecutors seek 30-year sentence for soldier who assaulted woman in public restroom

Hangang Bus to launch next month, ushering new possibilities for commuters and tourists

Related Stories

600 people set to lose jobs as Lotte Department Store Masan closes

Back to the grind

Feeling bullish

Three-vehicle fire forces closure of Gyeongbu Expressway in Ulsan

Train derails in central Seoul, injuring more than 30 passengers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)