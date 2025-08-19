Two dead, five injured after train strikes seven workers in North Gyeongsang
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 12:51 Updated: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:29
LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Two of seven workers struck by a Mugunghwa train in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday morning have died.
Four of the workers remain critical condition, while one suffered only minor injuries.
The train was passing through Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, near the Cheongdo Bullfighting Stadium in Cheongdo County, and was bound for Masan.
Most of the workers involved in the accidents belonged to a company specializing in structural safety inspections, while some were employed by Korail. Both deceased individuals were reportedly employed by a structural safety inspection company.
The workers were on their way to visually inspect damage to the sloped structures between Namseonghyeon Station and Cheongdo Station on the Gyeongbu Line caused by recent heavy rains.
Police say there were 89 passengers on board the train when the accident occurred, and no one on board was injured.
The train departed the scene of the accident at 12:44 p.m., but trains in both directions were running on a single track for on-site inspection and other additional measures.
Six KTX trains were delayed by approximately 20 to 50 minutes on the affected section around 2 p.m., while 12 regular trains were delayed by approximately 20 to 60 minutes at the same time.
Korail announced the delay at nearby stations and trains, and also sent individual text messages to passengers, urging them to check the train status on the company's website or through Korail Talk before boarding.
The train involved in the accident was an electric train, which operates relatively quietly. The train reportedly struck the workers from behind.
“Because the train was electric, it was not very noisy, so the workers may not have been aware of its approach,” a fire official said.
Immediately following the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport formed an initial response team and dispatched the team to the scene to support the recovery efforts.
“We will thoroughly investigate whether any violations of the Railway Safety Act or other relevant laws were committed during the course of work,” said a Transport Ministry official. “If any violations are discovered, we will take strict action in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle and establish measures to prevent recurrence.”
Police are also investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and are reviewing whether the injured workers, their employers and the work supervisors implemented safety measures in accordance with the Railway Safety Act and other relevant laws. The investigation is reportedly being led by the metropolitan investigation unit of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency.
Update, Aug. 19: Two deaths confirmed, affiliations of workers added.
Update, Aug. 19: Timeline of train delays following accident, ministry responses added.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
