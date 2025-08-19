 Singer Choi Jung-won slapped with restraining order for stalking woman
Singer Choi Jung-won slapped with restraining order for stalking woman

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 17:55
Singer Choi Jung-won of pop duo UN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A court ordered a restraining order against singer Choi Jung-won of pop duo UN for stalking a woman, broadcaster SBS reported on Tuesday.
 
According to the report, the 44-year-old singer snuck into a woman's house with a weapon on Saturday. The victim filed for a restraining order against Choi, which was granted on Monday by the Seoul Central District Court, according to SBS.
 

The order prohibits Choi from approaching the victim within a 100-meter (328 feet) radius or from contacting her using digital devices. Failure to abide can result in a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,200).
 
The police are investigating the details of the case.
 
Choi debuted in a pop dance group called Bronz in 1999 and rose to fame as a member of duo UN, which debuted in 2000. He has been pursuing an acting career since 2004.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
