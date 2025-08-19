Truck trapped after sinkhole appears in Incheon
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 09:09
A sinkhole opened on a road in Incheon’s Seo District, trapping the rear wheels of a garbage truck, authorities said Tuesday.
The collapse occurred at around 3:22 p.m. Monday in Incheon's Seoknam-dong, according to Incheon Fire Headquarters. The sinkhole measured 5 meters (16.4 feet) wide and 2.5 meters deep.
The truck’s rear wheels fell into the hole, but no injuries were reported.
Police and firefighters cordoned off the area and carried out safety measures before handing the site over to the local district office.
Seo District officials said a burst sewer pipe likely caused the road collapse and added that repair work would take place Tuesday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
