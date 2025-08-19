 Lotuses in full bloom
Lotuses in full bloom

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 21:17
Lotus flowers bloom at the Useupje Reservoir in Gongsan-myeon, Naju, South Jeolla, on August 19. They rise from muddy waters to reveal stunning petals — and are symbols of peace and renewal in Korean summer landscapes. [YONHAP]

