Korea’s 100 trillion won national fund must avoid becoming a payout scheme

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“Frankly, the scale feels ambiguous. If it were 1,000 trillion won [$722 billion], maybe — but 100 trillion?”That was the response of a prominent entrepreneur when asked about the new administration’s pledge to create a 100 trillion won “national fund” to make Korea a leader in artificial intelligence. He should know: He built a startup into one of Korea’s best-known unicorns. For him, even 100 trillion won hardly seems realistic — let alone 1,000 trillion. Still, he added, if Korea intends to compete in AI now, it must look closely at what potential rivals are doing. “One big U.S. tech firm spends about 20 trillion won every quarter just on AI infrastructure,” he said. “It’s better than nothing, but at that level, it’s hard to build a system with global competitiveness.”Indeed, the financial scale of today’s AI arms race is staggering. This year alone, Microsoft, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Meta are expected to spend $344 billion — about 478 trillion won — on AI. China, locked in its own AI contest with the United States, is equally aggressive: Alibaba alone has pledged 80 trillion won annually for the next three years. With that financial firepower comes a ferocious talent war. Media compare the race for AI engineers to NBA scouting. Unsurprisingly, many of Korea’s scarce AI specialists are being lured abroad.When the 100 trillion won fund was first announced, it was likely seen as the largest number imaginable. There are obvious limits: Korea cannot match the United States and China in either capital or technology. Yet if the government’s seed money draws in significant private investment, Korea might still secure a competitive edge in targeted sectors. The key is strategy — how precisely priorities are set and how quickly policy adapts.On that score, the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning’s “National Growth Fund” proposal unveiled on Wednesday is disappointing. Its funding sources and investment scope are nearly identical to past efforts. The plan calls for using the Industrial Bank of Korea’s Advanced Industry Strategy Fund to raise 50 trillion won — a scheme already underway under the previous administration. The investment targets — AI, future mobility, secondary batteries, semiconductors, robotics and defense — also echo prior government lists.The committee did introduce a new Future Growth Fund, promising to list the fund publicly and attract citizen investment. But in practice, the core capital will again come from banks and pension funds. For now, that means leaning on commercial banks, with regulators prodding them to comply. The incoming Financial Supervisory Service governor’s repeated calls for “productive finance” fit that picture. Familiar, too, is the political flavor of projects like the “five hubs and three special zones” funds meant to distribute investment regionally.Government-led investment inevitably has limits. But if Korea truly wants to nurture AI as a strategic industry, it must focus and prioritize. That is exactly what Big Tech does: To fund astronomical AI costs, it is restructuring and shedding older businesses. Korea’s challenge is greater still, with even the government’s seed capital in short supply. President Lee Jae Myung himself lamented that the state “lacks even seeds to sow in spring.”Now the ball is in the government’s court. To attract indispensable private investment, it must sharpen priorities, clarify strategies and set achievable goals. Otherwise, the 100 trillion won fund will risk becoming just another case of political pork-barreling — and Korea will miss a critical chance to compete in the industries of the future.