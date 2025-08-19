The Soviet Union was tottering. Mikhail Gorbachev sought to overcome the crisis by pursuing perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (openness), steering the system toward transformation. But hard-line Communist conservatives, resisting reform, played their most extreme card. On Aug. 18, 1991, while Gorbachev was resting at his dacha after an overseas trip, they placed him under house arrest.The following day, Aug. 19, they went on television to announce that Gorbachev was incapacitated for health reasons and that Vice President Gennady Yanayev would serve as acting president. It was the event now remembered as the “August Coup.”Moscow’s streets filled with furious citizens. Soldiers dispatched to the scene began slipping out of the coup leaders’ control. Divisions soon broke out among the plotters, while Boris Yeltsin, president of the Russian Republic, emerged as the center of resistance. His defiant speech from atop a tank became an iconic image of an era’s end.The coup collapsed in just three days, its leaders arrested. Yet Gorbachev’s authority never recovered, and the Soviet Union could no longer endure. On Dec. 26, 1991, it vanished into history. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus went on to form the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).Yeltsin and the citizens of Moscow had defeated a reactionary coup, but history did not unfold as hoped. Vladimir Putin, Yeltsin’s eventual successor, hollowed out Russia’s democracy. The former capital of communism became the seat of a resurgent nationalist empire. In March 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. That war has now dragged on for more than three years.Most recently, U.S. President Donald Trump and President Putin met in Alaska. Reports suggest that Putin proposed a peace agreement if Ukraine would cede territory. A war of aggression in violation of international law may yet be ratified by the logic of force. That is the grim reality before us.