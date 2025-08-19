Tuesday's fortune: Finding value in people over possessions
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life may brim with joy.
🔹 Happiness could fill your day.
🔹 Expect a day full of zest for living.
🔹 Dreams are meant to come true.
🔹 You may do something you love and excel at.
🔹 Fortune smiles on you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Today surpasses yesterday.
🔹 Live for the moment, not tomorrow.
🔹 Gentleness can triumph over force.
🔹 Share work among the right people.
🔹 Teamwork beats working solo.
🔹 Be committed to your role in the group.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Store things carefully to avoid loss.
🔹 Guard against misplacing or damaging items.
🔹 Unplanned events may arise.
🔹 Listen more, speak less.
🔹 Invest effort in gathering information.
🔹 New insights may come your way.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Neutral | 🧭 West
🔹 No parent can always outwit a child.
🔹 Spend time reminiscing about the past.
🔹 Don’t cling to what won’t work.
🔹 Let go promptly when necessary.
🔹 Seeing and hearing can tell different stories.
🔹 Remember — nothing in life is truly free.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Moderate spending adds flavor to life.
🔹 Expect some expenses today.
🔹 Avoid lending or borrowing money.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Invest in relationships — they are everything.
🔹 Balance cost-effectiveness with emotional satisfaction.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ Grim outlook | 🧭 North
🔹 Human connections thrive on warmth and kindness.
🔹 Someone or something may capture your heart.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Listening to your spouse brings peace at home.
🔹 Married couples may focus on starting a family.
🔹 Unsure if it’s love or friendship? A “something” may be brewing.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Good health is your greatest asset.
🔹 People are your true wealth — treat them well.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 Success is more likely than failure.
🔹 Act today — don’t postpone.
🔹 Passion is youth’s privilege.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid cold food — choose nourishing options.
🔹 Share a meal and meaningful talk.
🔹 Keep an open mind — drop fixed ideas.
🔹 You may consider moving or changing jobs.
🔹 Don’t limit yourself to a small world.
🔹 Dedicate time to information gathering.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Many small streams make a mighty river.
🔹 Do your best, and luck will follow.
🔹 Accept opportunities and make them yours.
🔹 Support may come from above and below.
🔹 Blend skills for mutual growth.
🔹 Stand together as one.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink plenty of water or tea.
🔹 Eat fruits rich in moisture.
🔹 Let go of something old to grasp the new.
🔹 Keep your generosity discreet.
🔹 Act before others do.
🔹 Envy gets you nowhere.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 News from relatives may reach you.
🔹 The old may serve you better than the new.
🔹 Old friends — and old wine — are best.
🔹 Stay neutral between opposing sides.
🔹 It’s not over until it’s truly over.
🔹 Enjoy music for relaxation.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A peaceful, leisurely day.
🔹 Proud moments for family and home.
🔹 Small surprises can bring delight.
🔹 Your work may yield strong results.
🔹 Be bold and proactive.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses — stay confident.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
