Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong to begin minor league rehab assignment this week

Out since late July with shoulder inflammation, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues this week.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday that Kim will report to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets this week to test out his left shoulder in a game setting. Per reports, the Korean rookie was able to take live batting practice Sunday without any problems.Kim landed on the injured list with left shoulder bursitis on July 29. Kim, who bats left and throws right, had been dealing with left shoulder pain for days, which had affected his swing, before being placed on the injured list.He finished June with a .383/.425/.543 line, but he hit only .193/.207/.211 in 21 games in July before hitting the sidelines, including a 2-for-12 skid with nine strikeouts in his final five games.He signed with the Dodgers in January after eight years in the KBO. Kim overhauled his swing during spring training and began the regular season in Triple-A before being called up on May 3.In 58 games, Kim has a .304/.338/.406 line with two homers, 15 RBIs and 12 steals. Kim is tied for second among the Dodgers in steals with Andy Pages, who has played 62 more games.The versatile defender has logged playing time at second base, shortstop and center field.If all goes well in Triple-A, Kim could join the Dodgers during the final week of August. Once there, he will likely take over as the team's primary second baseman, at least in the short term, with Tommy Edman expected to be out until at least early September with a sprained right ankle.The Dodgers are without another versatile fielder in Kike Hernandez, who was placed on the injured list on July 7 with left elbow inflammation. Hernandez, who has also played three positions this season, is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment this week alongside Kim.With a slew of injuries, the Dodgers briefly lost their lead in the National League West to the San Diego Padres before sweeping them and moving back to the top over the weekend.Yonhap