'I did not feel emotions': KBO's 'final boss' looks back on 21-year career
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 17:09
DAEGU — Oh Seung-hwan announced his retirement earlier this month after 21 years in Korea, Japan and the United States. But the Samsung Lions closer who carved out 549 saves still approaches each day as if the game is not finished.
Oh spoke calmly during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo without sugarcoating his answers. He handled questions the same way he faced hitters — as if it were a duel.
“I still cannot believe it, even after announcing my retirement in a news conference,” Oh said on Thursday at Daegu Samsung Lions Park before a home game against the Kia Tigers. “I have not held a retirement ceremony yet, and since I am staying in shape with the mindset of being ready whenever I get called, it does not feel real.”
Oh has become one of the most dominant closers in KBO history since his debut in 2005 with the Lions.
He has pitched in 1,096 games, recording 64 wins, 54 losses, 76 holds and 549 saves. His 500th save put him alongside MLB legends Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman.
Only Rivera and Hoffman had reached the milestone before him. Former Lions manager Ryu Joong-il once said the team only needed to “play eight innings since the team has Oh.”
“I often get asked about what I plan to do after retirement,” Oh said. “But I have never given a clear answer because I truly have nothing set. Until the day I take off my glove, I believe I must focus on my life as a player. That is who I am. Even now, I am still challenging myself for 550 saves.”
Known by nicknames like “Stone Buddha” and “The Final Boss,” Oh’s stoic demeanor drew as much attention as his fastball. But he explained that it was not an act of restraint.
“People think I tried to hide my emotions on the mound, but the accurate way to put it is that I did not feel emotions,” he said.
Oh holds a long list of records. He holds the KBO’s all-time saves record at 427, the most saves in both the postseason at 13 and the Korean Series at 11, and he became the oldest pitcher to record a save at 42 years and 42 days old on Aug. 11, 2024.
His combined 549 saves in Korea, Japan and the United States stand as the most by an Asian player.
When asked to respond to five keywords, Oh listened carefully and answered without hesitation.
On the Samsung Lions: “This team made me who I am. It allowed me to earn the fans’ love and to collect the most saves.”
On the phrase “two outs, bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth”: “Just hearing it is tough. I have gone through it many times, and it never gets easier.”
On his No. 21 jersey retirement: “I am grateful. To receive that honor as the first pitcher, and as a closer instead of a starter, is truly meaningful.”
On the number 549: “That number is still ongoing. For me, it is not finished.”
On baseball: “It has been everything in my life. Every day, from morning until I went to bed, I lived only for that one inning I had to protect. I do not know what baseball will mean to me now, but I believe it will still bring me focus and happiness.”
Despite his many achievements, one painful memory remains. He recalled the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when Korea lost 10-6 to the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game.
“The Olympics carry the weight of the national team, and for younger players, it was a chance to earn military exemption,” Oh said. “I benefited from that when I was young, thanks to great seniors, but I could not give the same to the younger players. At that moment, I could not just let it go as another game.”
Throughout his career in Korea, Japan and the United States, fans served as his strongest support. He remembered one in particular — a close high school friend who worked as a Chinese restaurant chef.
“When I told him I missed Korean food while I was in the MLB, he flew all the way to the United States and cooked spicy jjamppong [Chinese-style Korean noodle soup with red, spicy seafood] for me,” Oh said. “He even brought all the tools and ingredients with him. I have eaten all kinds of nourishing food, but that taste is unforgettable.”
Although Oh was a star for the Lions for many years, he never considered himself a leader.
“I never thought my words were right just because I was older or more successful,” he said. “Everyone who makes it to the pro stage has their own answer. The number of right answers equals the number of players.”
For younger pitchers hoping to follow in his footsteps, Oh said the keyword is consistency.
“Many players change their routines as soon as they make a mistake or fall into a slump,” he said. “But in season, you must not do anything that distracts from your performance. Only think about baseball. A routine is something you control, not something you depend on.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
