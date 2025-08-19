KBO regular season to end Sept. 30

The 2025 regular season in Korean baseball is set to end Sept. 30.The KBO released the schedule for makeup games on Tuesday. A total of 53 games, including those that were rained out over the course of the summer, will be played between Sept. 1 and 30. The league office has also left several open days in case of further rainouts.Games canceled due to inclement weather between now and the end of September will be rescheduled for one of the open days or as part of a doubleheader.After Sept. 15, though, the KBO will not force teams to play a doubleheader on a Monday. The first game of a doubleheader will start at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The second game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.If the first game ends past 5:50 p.m. on weekdays and 4:20 p.m. on weekends and holidays, then the next game will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.The KBO said it will ensure no team will have to play more than nine days in a row.A three-game set from Sept. 26 and 28 between the league's two best teams at the moment, the LG Twins and the Hanwha Eagles, could have major postseason implications.The Twins are currently leading the Eagles by two games with a record of 68-43-2 (wins-losses-ties). The regular-season champion earns a direct trip to the Korean Series, while the runner-up will have to win a best-of-five postseason round to reach the championship round.Considering how close these two rivals have been most of the season, the battle for the top seed may well come down to that last three-game series between them.Yonhap