Ex-Manchester United star Lingard earns 1st monthly award in K League

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has earned his first Player of the Month award in the top Korean league.The K League announced Tuesday that Lingard, midfielder and captain for FC Seoul, held off three candidates for the Player of the Month honor for July.It snapped a streak of three straight wins by a player from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors — with forward Jeon Jin-woo having been named the top player for April and May and fellow attacker Andrea Compagno nabbing the award for June.Lingard, 32, joined FC Seoul in February last year. He previously starred for Manchester United and also played for West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. He was the Premier League Player of the Month for April 2021 while on loan with West Ham United.The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (accounting for 60 percent), fans voting on the K League website (25 percent) and players of EA Sports FC Online (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner.The K League said Lingard tied Willyan of Suwon FC for first place in the technical study group voting and finished alone in first in the FC Online players voting. Lingard ranked second behind Tiago Orobo of Jeonbuk in the K League online fan voting. Lingard finished first overall with 36.87 voting points.Lingard scored two goals in four matches in July, while being named the Man of the Match twice and the Player of the Week once.Yonhap