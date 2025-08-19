 Midfielder Lee Jae-sung returns to Mainz in German Cup win over Dresden
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Midfielder Lee Jae-sung returns to Mainz in German Cup win over Dresden

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:12
Dresden's Dominik Kother, rear, and Mainz' Lee Jae-sung, front, challenge for the ball during the German soccer cup first round match between Dynamo Dresden and FSV Mainz 05 in Dresden, Germany, Aug. 18. [AP/YONHAP]

Dresden's Dominik Kother, rear, and Mainz' Lee Jae-sung, front, challenge for the ball during the German soccer cup first round match between Dynamo Dresden and FSV Mainz 05 in Dresden, Germany, Aug. 18. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Mainz edged Dynamo Dresden 1-0 on Monday to advance to the second round of the German Cup, with midfielder Lee Jae-sung making his return in a protective mask after facial injuries. 
 
Lee entered in the 75th minute at Rudolf Harbig Stadion, replacing Paul Nebel. He wore a custom black mask covering his cheekbones and forehead. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee fractured both cheekbones during a preseason friendly against SV Seekirchen in July when he collided with the goalpost. Although he avoided surgery, he is expected to wear the mask for the time being. Despite the injury, he delivered his usual high-energy, physical performance, even passing the ball with his head and holding his ground in challenges.
 
He played approximately 15 minutes until the final whistle, contributing to the team’s victory.
 
Mainz’s only goal came in the 22nd minute from Nadiem Amiri, whose right-footed curler from just outside the penalty arc deflected off the left post and into the net. Mainz had chances to extend their lead, including a header from Nebel in the 41st minute that was saved and a left-footed shot from Arnaud Nordin in the 48th that grazed the post.
 
With Monday’s match, Mainz officially kicked off their new season. They are set to face Norway’s Rosenborg in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League playoff on Thursday, followed by their Bundesliga opener against Cologne on Saturday.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-sung Mainz

More in Football

Ex-Manchester United star Lingard earns 1st monthly award in K League

K League-leading Jeonbuk eye final berth at top national tournament

Midfielder Lee Jae-sung returns to Mainz in German Cup win over Dresden

World Cup star Cho Gue-sung returns to action after 448 days out

Kim Ji-soo scores first German goal in 7-0 win over RSV Eintracht

Related Stories

Lee Jae-sung heads in opener as Mainz beat Dortmund 3-1

Koreans in Europe: Mainz's Lee Jae-sung gets first assist of season

Lee Jae-sung bags a goal and an assist in 4-0 win for Mainz

Lee Jae-sung opens scoring for Mainz in 5-2 win over VfL Bochum

Lee Jae-sung scores for Mainz in extended two-hour friendly
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)