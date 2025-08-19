Midfielder Lee Jae-sung returns to Mainz in German Cup win over Dresden
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 16:12
Mainz edged Dynamo Dresden 1-0 on Monday to advance to the second round of the German Cup, with midfielder Lee Jae-sung making his return in a protective mask after facial injuries.
Lee entered in the 75th minute at Rudolf Harbig Stadion, replacing Paul Nebel. He wore a custom black mask covering his cheekbones and forehead.
Lee fractured both cheekbones during a preseason friendly against SV Seekirchen in July when he collided with the goalpost. Although he avoided surgery, he is expected to wear the mask for the time being. Despite the injury, he delivered his usual high-energy, physical performance, even passing the ball with his head and holding his ground in challenges.
He played approximately 15 minutes until the final whistle, contributing to the team’s victory.
Mainz’s only goal came in the 22nd minute from Nadiem Amiri, whose right-footed curler from just outside the penalty arc deflected off the left post and into the net. Mainz had chances to extend their lead, including a header from Nebel in the 41st minute that was saved and a left-footed shot from Arnaud Nordin in the 48th that grazed the post.
With Monday’s match, Mainz officially kicked off their new season. They are set to face Norway’s Rosenborg in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League playoff on Thursday, followed by their Bundesliga opener against Cologne on Saturday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)