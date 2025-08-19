 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty in overdose death
Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 09:45
Actor Matthew Perry appears at the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 17, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

A California woman known as the "ketamine queen" has agreed to plead guilty to charges that she supplied the dose of the prescription anesthetic that killed "Friends" (1994-2004) star Matthew Perry, prosecutors said on Monday.
 
Jasveen Sangha, who had been scheduled to go on trial in September, will plead guilty to five federal charges under an agreement with federal prosecutors, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement.
 
The plea deal came a little more than three weeks after a California doctor Salvador Plasencia, another of the five people charged in connection with Perry's death, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.
 
Sangha, described by authorities as a drug dealer known to customers as the "ketamine queen," was accused of furnishing the dose that took Perry's life.
 
An autopsy concluded that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54 years old.
 
Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the 1990s hit NBC television comedy "Friends," had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including during the height of his fame on the show. 

Reuters
