 Swiss knife maker considers production shift to ease U.S. tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Swiss knife maker considers production shift to ease U.S. tariffs

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 20:54
Swiss army knives of manufacturer Victorinox are on display in Bern, Switzerland on Aug. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

Swiss army knives of manufacturer Victorinox are on display in Bern, Switzerland on Aug. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Victorinox, maker of Swiss army knives, is considering moving part of its production to the United States to lessen the impact of import tariffs on its business, the company's CEO told the Wirtschaftswoche business magazine.
 
"We are looking into carrying out directly on site individual processing steps at the end of the value chain, such as the final cleaning and packaging of commercial knives," Carl Elsener said in an interview published on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
"That would reduce the value of the goods on which we have to pay customs duty by 10 percent to 15 percent," he added.
 
Switzerland has been particularly hard hit by Washington's trade policy under President Donald Trump, who earlier this month ratcheted up U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports to 39 percent.
 
The United States is an important market for Swiss machinery, watches and chocolate.
 
Victorinox, which makes commercial knives as well as its well-known pocketknives, generates some 13 percent of its revenue in the country.
 
Elsener told WirtschaftsWoche the customs duties were coming at an already difficult time. "The strong Swiss franc has put our competitiveness and our margins under considerable pressure," he told the magazine.
 
However, he added that high inventories in the United States ensured that the tariffs would not affect Victorinox until the beginning of next year.

Reuters
tags Knife Tariff Switzerland Victorinox

More in World

Swiss knife maker considers production shift to ease U.S. tariffs

Thailand turning to Sri Lankan workers to cope with Cambodian exodus

Air Canada reaches deal with flight attendant union to end strike, operations to gradually restart

Spain battles record fires even as end of heatwave brings lower temperatures

China's state media critiques "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" initiative

Related Stories

Swiss tourism fair highlights attractions ahead of Incheon-Zurich direct flight openings

[INTERVIEW] Switzerland is drone innovation leader for a good reason

Mud and rock bury Swiss village after glacier collapse, one person missing

Naked man captured by police after allegedly attacking pedestrians with stationery

Five injured in knife attack at high school in Cheongju
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)