 Trump says he has begun arrangements for face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says he has begun arrangements for face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 09:21
From left U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin [AP/YONHAP]

From left U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin [AP/YONHAP]

 
President Donald Trump says he has begun arrangements for a face-to-face meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 
“I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said in a social media posting following lengthy talks at the White House on Monday with Zelensky and European leaders. “After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”
 

Related Article

 
Trump said Monday during talks with President Zelensky and European leaders that a potential cease-fire and who gets Ukrainian territory seized by Russia should be hashed out during a face-to-face meeting between the warring countries' two leaders.
 
The talks at the White House came days after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit at a U.S. military base in Alaska in which he tilted toward Putin’s demands that Ukraine make concessions over land seized by Russia, which now controls roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
 
“We’re going to let the president go over and talk to the president and we’ll see how that works out,” Trump said during his meeting with Zelensky and the European leaders. Trump and Zelensky also expressed hope of soon holding three-way talks among the U.S., Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
 
Trump also said he would back European security guarantees for Ukraine as he met with Zelensky and the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Finland, as well as the president of the European Commission and the head of NATO.
 
Trump stopped short of committing U.S. troops to a collective effort to bolster Ukraine's security. He said instead that there would be a “NATO-like” security presence and that all those details would be hashed out with EU leaders.
 
“They want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that,” Trump said. “I think its very important to get the deal done.”

AP
tags trump zelensky putin

More in World

Trump approval holds at 40%, lowest level of his term, poll finds

Starbucks to give all North America salaried employees 2% raise this year, company says

F1 series leader Oscar Piastri gets his own grandstand at the Australian Grand Prix

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty in overdose death

Trump vows to change how elections are run. The U.S. Constitution doesn't give him that power.

Related Stories

Zelensky will meet Putin only, not others, says senior Kyiv official

Trump signals start of talks to end Ukraine war with calls to Putin, Zelensky

Trump says Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

Ukraine stalemate shaping Asian geopolitics

European leaders to join Ukraine's Zelensky for meeting with Trump
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)