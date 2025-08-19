Trump says he has begun arrangements for face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky

President Donald Trump says he has begun arrangements for a face-to-face meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.“I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said in a social media posting following lengthy talks at the White House on Monday with Zelensky and European leaders. “After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”Trump said Monday during talks with President Zelensky and European leaders that a potential cease-fire and who gets Ukrainian territory seized by Russia should be hashed out during a face-to-face meeting between the warring countries' two leaders.The talks at the White House came days after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit at a U.S. military base in Alaska in which he tilted toward Putin’s demands that Ukraine make concessions over land seized by Russia, which now controls roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.“We’re going to let the president go over and talk to the president and we’ll see how that works out,” Trump said during his meeting with Zelensky and the European leaders. Trump and Zelensky also expressed hope of soon holding three-way talks among the U.S., Russian and Ukrainian leaders.Trump also said he would back European security guarantees for Ukraine as he met with Zelensky and the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Finland, as well as the president of the European Commission and the head of NATO.Trump stopped short of committing U.S. troops to a collective effort to bolster Ukraine's security. He said instead that there would be a “NATO-like” security presence and that all those details would be hashed out with EU leaders.“They want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that,” Trump said. “I think its very important to get the deal done.”AP