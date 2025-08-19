 Trump vows to change how elections are run. The U.S. Constitution doesn't give him that power.
Trump vows to change how elections are run. The U.S. Constitution doesn't give him that power.

Published: 19 Aug. 2025, 09:45
President Donald Trump addresses the media in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Washington, on Aug. 15. [EPA/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump addresses the media in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Washington, on Aug. 15. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed more changes to the way elections are conducted in the United States, but based on the Constitution there is little to nothing he can do on his own.
 
Relying on false information and conspiracy theories that he's regularly used to explain away his 2020 election loss, Trump pledged on his social media site that he would do away with both mail voting — which remains popular and is used by about one-third of all voters — and voting machines — some form of which are used in almost all of the country's thousands of election jurisdictions. These are the same systems that enabled Trump to win the 2024 election and Republicans to gain control of Congress.
 

Related Article

 
Trump's post marks an escalation even in his normally overheated election rhetoric. He issued a wide-ranging executive order earlier this year that, among other changes, would have required documented proof-of-citizenship before registering to vote. His Monday post promised another election executive order to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm elections.”
 
The same post also pushed falsehoods about voting. He claimed the United States is the only country to use mail voting, when it's actually used by dozens, including Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
 
Similar complaints to Trump's, when aired on conservative networks such as Newsmax and Fox News, have led to multimillion dollar defamation settlements, including one announced Monday, because they are full of false information and the outlets have not been able to present any evidence to support them.
 
Trump's post came after the president told Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in their Friday meeting in Alaska, echoed his grievances about mail voting and the 2020 election. Trump continued his attack on mail voting and voting machines in the Oval Office on Monday, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
 
The announcement signals yet another way that Trump intends to stack the cards in his favor in the 2026 midterm elections, after he already has directed his attorney general to investigate a Democratic fundraising platform and urged states to redraw their congressional districts to help the GOP maintain its majority in the House of Representatives.

AP
