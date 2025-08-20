 Korea's overseas financial assets hit record high in Q2: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's overseas financial assets hit record high in Q2: BOK

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:24
An employee examines a $100 bill at Hana Bank’s Anti-Counterfeiting Response Center in central Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

An employee examines a $100 bill at Hana Bank’s Anti-Counterfeiting Response Center in central Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's overseas financial assets reached a fresh high in the second quarter, driven by increased stock investments and investment returns, central bank data showed Wednesday.
 
The country's external financial assets stood at $2.682 trillion as of end-June, up $165 billion from three months earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
It marks the highest amount ever, while the growth pace during the April-June period also marks the sharpest ever, the central bank said.
 
Of external financial assets, residents' securities investments rose by $112 billion on-quarter to also reach a new high of $1.13 trillion as of end-June.
 
Direct investment increased $26.4 billion from three months earlier, reaching $804.8 billion.
 
The country's net international investment position, however, fell by $53.6 billion from three months earlier to stand at $1.034 trillion as of end-June, as the external financial debt rose $219 billion from three months earlier to $1.651 trillion.
 
Despite the decline, Korea logged net overseas financial assets worth over 1 trillion won for the third consecutive quarter.

Yonhap
tags Financial asset investment Stock

More in Economy

'Child care inflation' burdens parents as Korea struggles with low birthrate

Korea's overseas financial assets hit record high in Q2: BOK

Prices of naengmyeon and samgyetang climb again in Seoul

U.S. expands 50 percent steel, aluminum tariffs to 407 more products

Secret clause in Czech nuclear deal prompts probe, clouds Trump summit

Related Stories

New heights

Court upholds Mirae Asset's decision to pull out of Anbang deal

Mirae Asset increases size of insurance sales subsidiary

Academy of International Business to hold annual meeting in Seoul in July

Youth dreaming of property investments bank money instead
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)