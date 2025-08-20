Prices of naengmyeon and samgyetang climb again in Seoul
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 11:45
The cost of several restaurant staples in Seoul climbed again last month, with naengymeon (cold noodles) and samgyetang (chicken ginseng soup) leading the seasonal surge.
The average price of a bowl of naengmyeon in the capital rose to 12,423 won ($8.9) in July, up 154 won from June, according to data released Wednesday by the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal.
Samgyetang increased by 269 won to 17,923 won during the same period.
Prices have risen steadily in recent years. Naengmyeon averaged 10,000 won in April 2022, 11,000 won in June 2023, and passed 12,000 won last December. Samgyetang rose from 14,000 won in June 2017 to 15,000 won in July 2022 and topped 17,000 won in July 2024.
At well-known restaurants, prices are far higher.
A bowl of cold noodles costs 16,000 won at Eulmildae, Wooraeok, Bongpiyang and Pyeonggaok, and 15,000 won at Eulji Myeonok and Pildong Myeonok. Some Pyeongyang-style noodle houses charge 17,000 to 18,000 won.
Samgyetang chains such as Tosokchon, Goryeo Samgyetang and Nonhyeon Samgyetang sell the dish for 20,000 won. Versions with extra ingredients are priced higher.
Other staples also inched up. Pork belly for one serving, or 200 grams, rose 192 won to 20,639 won. Bibimbap went up 76 won to 11,538 won, and kimchi stew set meals rose 77 won to 8,577 won.
Three dishes stayed the same: gimbap (seaweed rice roll) at 3,623 won, jajangmyeon (Korean-Chinese black bean noodles) at 7,500 won, and kalguksu (knife-cut noodles) at 9,692 won.
Some personal service fees also rose. Barbershop prices in July remained unchanged at 12,538 won, while public bath fees rose 77 won to 10,769 won.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
