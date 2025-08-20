Visitors to Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert spent more than $5.4 million in Sokcho, says study
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:19
Visitors to singer Psy’s signature “Summer Swag” concert in Sokcho, Gangwon, spent more than 7.5 billion won ($5.4 million) in the city on July 26, according to an analysis released Wednesday.
The joint study by Sokcho City, KT and Korea University’s Digital Innovation Research Center showed that 23,855 people attended the event, with about 21,000, or 88 percent, traveling from outside the city. Among them, 66.5 percent were from the greater Seoul area.
By age group, those in their 20s made up the largest share of outside visitors at 7,200 people, or 34.3 percent, followed by 5,200 in their 30s, 3,500 in their 40s, 2,300 in their 50s and 1,900 teenagers. More than 600 visitors were in their 60s or older.
About 22 percent of outside visitors stayed in Sokcho for more than 24 hours after the concert, indicating that the event generated extended tourism demand.
Local spending on the day of the concert reached 7.5 billion won, a 23 percent increase from the previous week’s 6 billion won on July 19. The residents from the top 20 regions contributing to consumption were mostly from the capital area, including Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.
The city said the data proved that large concerts not only drew visitors from the Seoul area but also boosted local spending. Officials said they will use the findings to shape future festival planning and tourism policies.
“We confirmed once again that large concerts in Sokcho spark nationwide interest, not just among Sokcho residents," said
Sokcho Mayor Lee Byeong-seon. "We will continue to build a sustainable city brand through tourism policies that highlight Sokcho’s unique charm and character.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
