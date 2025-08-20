 Share suspension: Nextrade pauses trading of 79 stocks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Share suspension: Nextrade pauses trading of 79 stocks

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:04
An electronic board is displayed at Nextrade’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

An electronic board is displayed at Nextrade’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

 
An electronic board is displayed at Nextrade’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20.
 
Nextrade, Korea's alternative stock market, announced that it had temporarily suspended the trading of 79 stocks as pre-emptive measures to comply with market trading volume limits. In the first phase, 26 stocks, including YG Plus, will be excluded from regular and closing auction trading from Aug. 20 to Sept. 30.
tags Korea Nextrade YG

More in Finance

Share suspension: Nextrade pauses trading of 79 stocks

Kospi falls for 3rd day amid AI bubble woes; won sharply down

Seoul shares open sharply lower on woes over AI bubble, Fed policy direction

Kospi ends lower for 2nd day as cautious investors eye key global events

Kospi opens lower amid uncertainties

Related Stories

Korea's first alternative stock trading platform Nextrade goes live

Korea to launch alternative trading system in March for stock market overhaul

Trading congratulations: VIPs mark opening of Nextrade

Nextrade ATS set to break KRX's 70-year trading monopoly on March 4

Is different better? Nextrade's place in the market as first KRX alternative.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)