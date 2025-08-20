Share suspension: Nextrade pauses trading of 79 stocks
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:04
An electronic board is displayed at Nextrade’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20.
Nextrade, Korea's alternative stock market, announced that it had temporarily suspended the trading of 79 stocks as pre-emptive measures to comply with market trading volume limits. In the first phase, 26 stocks, including YG Plus, will be excluded from regular and closing auction trading from Aug. 20 to Sept. 30.
