베트남 희토류 공급 늘리고 중국 의존도 줄이는 한국
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 09:24
Vietnam emerges as key rare earth source as Korea reduces reliance on China
베트남 희토류 공급 늘리고 중국 의존도 줄이는 한국
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025
Rare earths — key minerals essential for semiconductors, arms and EV batteries production — have moved to the forefront of U.S.-China tensions as China, which accounts for the majority of the world’s rare earth supply, increasingly leverages its dominance as a geopolitical tool.
forefront: 최전선
account for: 차지하다
leverage: 활용하다
반도체, 무기, 전기차 배터리 생산에 필수적인 핵심 광물인 희토류가 미국과 중국 갈등의 최전선으로 부상하고 있다. 세계 희토류 대부분을 공급하는 중국이 이 분야의 지배력을 점점 더 지정학적 도구로 활용하고 있기 때문이다.
Against the backdrop of uncertainties, Seoul is also moving away from China after experiencing shortages of multiple rare earth elements originating from the neighboring country over the past few months.
against the backdrop of: ~속에서, ~같은 환경 속에서
move away from: 벗어나다
이 같은 불확실성 속에서 한국도 최근 몇 달간 여러 희토류 원소의 공급 부족을 겪은 뒤 중국과 거리를 두고 있다.
The Korean government and major corporations have instead expanded sourcing from Vietnam, Australia and European suppliers, with the goal of further diversifying imports of strategically important minerals.
source: 조달하다
diversify: 다변화하다
한국 정부와 주요 기업은 대신 베트남, 호주, 유럽 공급처의 조달을 확대해 전략적으로 중요한 광물 수입을 더욱 다변화하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다.
A joint statement from the latest Korea-Vietnam summit this week involves an increase in Vietnam’s supply of rare earth materials to Korea.
involve: 포함하다, 담기다
이번 주 열린 한국과 베트남 정상회담 공동성명에는 베트남 희토류 공급을 한국에 확대하는 내용이 포함됐다.
“The two countries agreed to combine Vietnam’s abundant rare earth resources with Korea’s technological prowess to further strengthen cooperation in the field of critical minerals,” said President Lee Jae Myung on Aug. 11. “Starting this year, we will explore ways to cooperate in the supply, processing and utilization of critical minerals primarily through the Korea–Vietnam Critical Minerals Supply Chain Center being established this year.”
combine: 결합하다
abundant: 풍부한
explore: 모색하다
이재명 대통령은 8월 11일 “양국은 베트남의 풍부한 희토류 자원과 한국의 기술을 결합해 핵심 광물 분야에서도 협력을 한층 강화해 나가기로 했다”며 “올해부터 조성되는 한-베트남 핵심 광물 공급망 센터를 중심으로 핵심 광물의 수급·가공·활용을 위한 협력 방안을 모색해 나가기로 했다”고 말했다.
When China imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and magnets used in the defense, energy and automotive sectors in April, Korean automakers were put on high alert due to concerns for the supply of Dysprosium, a rare earth element and a critical enabler for high-performance magnets. China currently holds 99.8 percent of the world's supply of Dysprosium. The cost of the element jumped three times following the April curb, according to the Korea International Trade Association.
restriction: 제한
put on high alert: 비상이 걸리다
중국이 지난 4월 국방·에너지·자동차 분야에 사용되는 희토류 원소 및 자석 7종에 대한 수출 제한을 시행하자, 한국 자동차 업계는 고성능 자석의 핵심 소재인 희토류 원소 디스프로슘의 공급 차질에 대한 우려로 비상이 걸렸다. 중국은 현재 전 세계 디스프로슘 99.8%를 공급한다. 한국무역협회에 따르면 4월 수출 제한 이후 디스프로슘 가격은 세 배로 뛰었다.
Korea's import reliance on China was 95.1 percent for rare-earth metals and 84.3 percent for rare-earth metal compounds in 2023, according to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.
import reliance: 수입 의존도
대외경제정책연구원에 따르면 2023년 한국의 대중 희토류 금속 수입 의존도는 95.1%, 희토류 금속 화합물 의존도는 84.3%였다.
In the wake of Monday’s meeting between Lee and Vietnamese counterpart General Secretary To Ram, Korean companies are seeking to increase imports from the Southeast Asian country.
in the wake of: ~을/를 계기로
seek to: 모색하다
월요일(8월 12일) 이 대통령과 또 럼 서기장의 회담을 계기로 한국 기업은 베트남산 수입 확대를 모색하고 있다.
LS Cable & System is developing infrastructure for mining and refining rare earth elements in Vietnam with the goal of supplying the processed materials to Korea’s major automakers.
mine: 채굴하다
refine: 정제하다
processed: 가공된
LS전선은 한국 완성차 업체에 가공된 희토류 공급을 목표로 베트남에 희토류 채굴 및 정제 인프라를 구축하고 있다.
WRITTEN BY PARK EUN-JEE, SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)