Gov't to purchase 35,000 GPUs within two years: Science minister

Korea plans to purchase more than 35,000 GPUs in the next two years as part of a nationwide push to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the science minister said Wednesday.Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon announced the plan during a parliamentary session, explaining the government's long-term goal of securing 50,000 GPUs by 2030."I do not think the government can do everything. The government will pave the way for the private sector to create an AI market and make investments in infrastructure,” Bae said.Earlier, the government announced a vision to become a global AI leader by 2030 through its “AI Highway” initiative, which includes establishing a national AI data center equipped with 50,000 GPUs.As part of the initiative, the government launched a project to develop Korean AI foundation models, with five companies — Naver Cloud, Upstage, SK Telecom, NC AI and LG AI Research — receiving financial support for research and development as well as access to government resources.Meanwhile, the ministry said it will investigate reports that a North Korea-backed hacking group has attacked the South Korean government and telecom companies, including KT and LG U+.“We are planning to ask the companies to report related materials and examine the case,” Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung told the parliamentary session.The comment came after the U.S. cybersecurity publication Phrack reported that the North Korean hacking group Kimsuky has been carrying out a continuous hacking campaign against the South Korean government and numerous corporations.Ryu added that the two telecom companies have denied rumors of a cyberattack while the Korea Internet & Security Agency is scrutinizing a separate company.Yonhap