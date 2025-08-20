HD KSOE acquires Vietnam's Doosan Vina in bid for Southeast Asian market
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 20:05
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a subholding company of the shipbuilding-to-machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, acquired a 100 percent stake in Doosan Enerbility’s Vietnamese subsidiary, Doosan Vina, for 290 billion won ($210 million) on Wednesday, securing a key manufacturing base in Southeast Asia to strengthen the group’s shipbuilding equipment supply chain.
Doosan Vina, established in 2006 in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai, central Vietnam, manufactures equipment for thermal power plants, modules for liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and port cranes.
By acquiring Doosan Vina, HD Hyundai secures a supply chain for industrial equipment in Southeast Asia through KSOE.
HD KSOE plans to construct a new plant on the Doosan Vina site to produce independent cargo tanks for environmentally friendly vessels such as LNG-powered ships and ammonia carriers. These tanks will be shipped to Korea.
HD KSOE also plans to use Doosan Vina as a production base for its port crane business in Asia. Doosan Vina built and supplied 26 port cranes in 2023 and 2024 to destinations including Singapore.
Doosan Enerbility sold Doosan Vina as part of a restructuring of its business portfolio. The company is off-loading overseas assets to secure capital for investments in energy sectors such as small modular reactors, gas turbines and hydrogen.
