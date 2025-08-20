Haute Couture
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 19:06
A model showcases a garment made from plush animal toys at Preview in Seoul 2025 (Seoul International Textile Fair), held at COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on August 20. The event, Korea's largest textile and fashion exhibition, will be held until August 22. Over 500 companies from Korea and abroad are expected to participate. [NEWS1]
