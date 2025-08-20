Kia's PV5: We see a van. Kia sees the future of business.
YEONGJONG ISLAND, Incheon — Well, this one’s different. I’ve finally driven the Kia PV5 electric minivan, which might be the most unique — and most conversation-starting — vehicle out of the dozens I’ve tested so far.
If you rely on a big vehicle to make a living — or your business runs on wheels — then this review is especially for you.
The PV5 marks Kia’s first step into the world of purpose-built vehicles, or as they’ve redefined it, a “Platform Beyond Vehicle,” a bold commitment to creating something greater than just a means of transport.
“PV5 isn’t just a car; It’s built to be your partner to help your business,” said Heo Eun-ho, head of the PBV team at Kia, just before kicking off a two-hour media test drive from Ilsan, Gyeonggi, to Yeongjong Island, Incheon on Tuesday morning.
So let’s talk cargo model first to see what that means. Looks-wise? I’ll give it a thumbs-up. But here’s a tip: If this van’s on your radar, do yourself a favor and check it out in the flesh.
Once you compare it to the Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars, you can't unsee the resemblance. That’s a good thing if you're into futuristic design, but let’s be honest, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
Not all vans have to be boxy or boring. The PV5 is compact, rounded and kind of adorable. It's smaller than the rival heavy hitters, Hyundai Motor’s Staria, Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz and the Ford E-Transit minivan.
The PV5’s squared-off cargo door opens sideways, which is perfect for quick and easy loading. You can pick your angle: a modest 95 degrees or a wide-open 180 degrees. This feature is exactly why DHL Express and Korea Post are seriously negotiating with Kia to add the PV5 to their fleets.
The cargo space adds up to a massive 4,420 liters (1,168 gallons) of storage capacity. The van is topped with a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery that delivers a driving range of around 377 kilometers (234.2 miles) per single charge.
Oh, and there’s no rearview mirror, obviously, because there is no rear window. That's by design, to make more room for cargo. But thanks to well-placed cameras, I never felt unsafe while driving.
Inside, the cabin feels almost toylike. Cute and minimal, with only the necessities. The dashboard is surprisingly small, and there is plenty of clever storage everywhere: a drawer under the center console and space under the armrest.
The driving performance isn’t bad, as long as you don't expect the smooth, dynamic driving of a sports car. There is a bit of jerkiness and the car struggles with speed.
By now, you’ve probably noticed that my test drive focused mainly on the cargo model. But the PV5 also comes in a passenger version with two rows of seats that can be expanded to three, making it family-ready.
Let's not sugarcoat things, though. Who’s going to buy a PV5 as a family car? Even for large families, there are plenty of solid options like the Carnival or the Staria that already have a firm grasp on the market. I personally thought that Kia should have boldly pushed the PV5 toward business use, since the company already has the Carnival in its lineup. That means dialing back on flashy design, cranking up the size and packing in features that really matter for work and logistics.
But since I’m already at it, let me also review the passenger model. The one I test-drove had two rows, and the interior is massive. The car felt even roomier with its hard, flat floor, and you could probably set up a camping table inside and still have plenty of space to dance around.
You can snap in modular accessories like a trash bin, a multi-tray or a phone holder anywhere inside the cabin or cargo space. Kia debuted its first-ever AddGear system with the PV5, and now I completely understand why it's called a “Lego set on wheels.”
The missing third row of seats means more room for your gear. Perfect for camping. The trunk offers a base capacity of 1,330 liters, and if the second row is folded down, it expands to a whopping 2,310 liters.
Powered by a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery, it can travel up to 358 kilometers on a single charge.
And here’s the kicker — it's surprisingly affordable. Sticker price for the cargo model starts at 42 million won ($30,200), but with government subsidies, it can drop to the high 20 million won range. The passenger version starts at 47 million won, and could end up in the mid-30 million won range after incentives.
Korea had first access, but European customers won’t have to wait much longer. Preorders have already begun in France, Germany and Britain at the price of some 39,000 euros ($45,500). The official release is expected later this year.
Kia said that it is working on a wide range of variants, including a wheelchair-accessible model and a refrigerated version for cold chain logistics.
