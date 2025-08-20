Nongshim launches snacks and ramyeon tied to Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 10:20
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Nongshim has teamed up with the hit Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” to launch a new line of themed snacks and ramyeon, the company announced Wednesday.
Beginning in late August, packaging for Shin Ramyun and Saeukkang will feature characters from the movie, including HUNTR/X members Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the Saja Boys and Derpy. The design will also appear on Shin Ramyun Toomba Sauce, scheduled for release later this month.
Nongshim will sell a limited-edition cup noodle modeled after those eaten by HUNTR/X in the film, alongside promotional events aimed at the movie’s fandom.
“The frequent appearance of the K-food staple, ramyeon, in the film has naturally led to growing interest in Nongshim, laying the groundwork for the collaboration,” the company said in a press release.
The company noted that the film featured products strikingly similar to its own — including a ramyeon with a different Chinese character but the same pronunciation as Shin Ramyun, and a snack closely resembling Saeukkang.
“Just as the show introduced K-culture to the world, Nongshim hopes to share the taste and value of K-ramen and K-snacks with sincerity through this partnership,” the company said.
