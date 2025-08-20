 SK On-Ford JV begins battery production at Kentucky plant
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 17:08
This file photo provided by BlueOval SK shows its Kentucky 1 plant, which began commercial production of car batteries on Aug. 19. [BLUEOVAL SK]

SK On, the battery-making unit of Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday that its 50:50 joint venture with Ford Motor has begun commercial production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries at its first Kentucky plant.
 
SK On and Ford established BlueOval SK in July 2022, with plans to invest 16 trillion won ($11.4 billion) in three U.S. battery plants — two in Kentucky and one in Tennessee.
 

Batteries produced at the Kentucky 1 plant will power Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck and the extended-range E-Transit cargo van, the joint venture said in a press release.
 
“The start of production is a significant milestone that strengthens our position in the EV battery market,” BlueOval SK Chief Executive Officer Michael Adams said. “BlueOval SK is creating good-paying American jobs, strengthening the domestic supply chain and driving the transition to zero-emissions transportation.”
 
The joint venture plans to start operations at its Tennessee plant next year while the timeline for the Kentucky 2 plant has yet to be decided.
 
Amid sweeping U.S. import tariffs, SK On has been expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country. In addition to the Kentucky 1 facility, it operates two wholly owned plants in Georgia and is building another there in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, with production slated to begin in 2026.
 
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia have auto assembly plants in Georgia and source batteries from SK On's Georgia facilities.

Yonhap
