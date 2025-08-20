 Apple to launch iOS 26 with enhanced privacy features, including 'call screening'
Apple to launch iOS 26 with enhanced privacy features, including 'call screening'

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 21:57
iPhones sit on display at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York City on May 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

iPhone users will soon be able to screen unknown calls and silence suspicious messages with iOS 26, as Apple rolls out a major privacy upgrade. 
 
Apple said during a press briefing on Wednesday that it would strengthen the privacy and security functions of core apps including Phone, Messages and Safari. The company is expected to officially release iOS 26 in September.
 

One of the key updates is a new “call screening” feature. iPhones will now be able to automatically answer calls from unknown numbers and use real-time voice recognition to display the caller’s identity and the purpose of the call. 
 
Users can choose whether to accept or block the call based on that information, but the feature will not activate if the number has been previously contacted through calls or messages.
 
In a demonstration, the caller verbally stated their purpose, which immediately appeared on the recipient’s screen. The recipient could then decide whether to take the call. 
 
The Korean language recognition model used for this feature was developed separately from Apple Intelligence and performed with high accuracy.
 
The Messages app is also getting similar upgrades. Messages from unknown senders will now appear in a separate inbox, not the main one, and users can choose whether to delete or open them. Spam messages will be automatically sorted into a spam folder.
 
Apple will also expand its “Private Browsing” feature in Safari to all browsing environments. This upgrade prevents websites from identifying individual users.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
