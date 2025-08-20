 MMCA to host special exhibits, programs at all branches for 2025 Korea Art Festival
MMCA to host special exhibits, programs at all branches for 2025 Korea Art Festival

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 18:37
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Seoul branch in Jongno District, central Seoul is seen oin May 28. [YONHAP]

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Seoul branch in Jongno District, central Seoul is seen oin May 28. [YONHAP]

 
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) announced Wednesday that it will host exhibitions and special programs across its four branches — Seoul, Gwacheon, Deoksugung and Cheongju — during the “2025 Korea Art Festival” next month.
 
Coinciding with Frieze Seoul, Kiaf and seven major biennales nationwide, the festival will run from Sept. 1 to 10. All four MMCA venues will offer free admission throughout the period.
 

In Seoul, the museum will extend hours until 9 p.m. on Sept. 4 as part of the “Samcheong Night” gallery event. On the same day, the museum courtyard will host the “MMCA Market,” an eco-friendly art fair selling art books, crafts, agricultural products and food, alongside evening performances by DJs and musicians.
 
Current exhibitions at the Seoul branch include a major retrospective of painter Kim Tschang-yeul, the annual Korea Artist Prize 2025 show, and the permanent collection highlight series.
 
At the Deoksugung branch, the exhibition “Landscapes of Homeland and Longing” commemorates the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation with more than 210 works by leading modern and contemporary artists and writers, including Oh Chi-ho, Lee Sang-beom, Lee Ung-no and Lee In-sung.
 
Visitors to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Deoksugung branch look around art pieces shown as part of the exhibition “Landscapes of Homeland and Longing” at the museum in Jung District, central Seoul on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

Visitors to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Deoksugung branch look around art pieces shown as part of the exhibition "Landscapes of Homeland and Longing" at the museum in Jung District, central Seoul on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

 
The Gwacheon branch is presenting “Korean Modern and Contemporary Art I & II” and offering access to its Research Center, art library and outdoor sculpture park. On Sept. 5, artist Song Ye-hwan will hold a talk and performance linked to the “Young Korean Artists 2025” exhibition, while from Sept. 2 to 5, overseas curators and researchers will participate in a program on Korean and Asian art.
 
The Cheongju branch is marking the 20th anniversary of the MMCA Art Bank with the exhibition “Revisiting the Future: Evolving Forms and Ideas.” It is also presenting “The Bunker: A Passage to Light,” in partnership with Cheongju Museum of Art.
 
"During the September art festival, which attracts the attention of artists from around the world, we will strive to convey the value and appeal of Korean art to visiting tourists, international artists and art professionals, and to make this a festival where domestic visitors can fully experience art culture,” MMCA Director Kim Sung-hee said.
 
Details of exhibitions and programs are available at MMCA’s website.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea MMCA museum art Seoul Gwacheon Deoksugung Cheongju

