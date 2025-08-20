Reckless prosecutorial reform unlikely to succeed (KOR)

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok urged the ruling party to slow down its push for prosecutorial reform in a press briefing Tuesday. Kim said, “The need for reform, the problems of politically driven prosecutors in the past, and the separation of indictment and investigation have all been pledged during the presidential campaign and reaffirmed by the government and ruling party.” But he added, “While the overall direction has been set, there are still significant differences of opinion between the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebuilding Korea Party. On such an important matter, it is better to proceed carefully so the public does not feel the process is hasty or sloppy.” Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik echoed the same message in a separate briefing, saying, “President Lee Jae Myung believes prosecutorial reform is not something to be done piecemeal multiple times, but properly and comprehensively, once and for all.”Their remarks align with President Lee’s instruction to Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho at the Cabinet meeting the previous day. The president stressed, “On sensitive and core issues, there must be a public deliberation process to fully inform the people.” This tone contrasts sharply with the stance of DP Chairman Jung Cheong-rae, who has repeatedly vowed since the party convention to “serve up a bill to abolish the prosecution on the Chuseok [Oct. 6] holiday table.” Jung had been rushing to table the bill in the September regular session to ensure passage before Chuseok. But with the president, the prime minister and the presidential chief of staff all urging restraint, momentum has slowed.Kim also suggested holding parliamentary debates or public hearings to explain the reform plan to the public — a process that would inevitably take time. On the idea of placing a new National Investigation Commission under the prime minister’s office, Kim said, “I am not confident that the commission would be capable of reviewing or directing substantive investigative matters.” In effect, he questioned whether the proposal itself should be reconsidered. On stripping prosecutors of all investigative authority, he added, “Concerns that investigations into livelihood-related cases may suffer must also be thoroughly discussed.”The rare appearance of both the prime minister and the presidential chief of staff before reporters reflects growing unease over plummeting approval ratings for both President Lee’s governance and the DP. Critics point to the pardon of Cho Kuk, the former leader of Rebuilding Korea Party, the aggressive push for media, prosecutorial and judicial reforms, and the hardline stance of the DP chairman — who declared he would “not even shake hands with the opposition” — as factors behind the slide. On the falling approval numbers, Kim said, “What the people want are two things: overcoming national division and revitalizing the economy and livelihoods. There is no royal road other than consistently pursuing those goals.”The current contradiction — the party stepping on the accelerator while the government calls for caution — must end. The public is left confused about where the ruling bloc truly stands. Reforms forced through recklessly cannot succeed. The government and ruling party must focus on persuading the public and keeping channels of dialogue open with the opposition.김민석 국무총리가 어제(19일) 기자간담회에서 여당이 밀어붙이는 검찰 개혁에 대해 속도 조절을 주문했다. 김 총리는 “검찰 개혁의 필요성과 과거 정치검찰의 문제점, 기소·수사 분리 방향은 대선 공약에도 담겼고, 정부·여당의 의지도 누차 확인됐다”고 전제하면서도 “큰 방향은 정해졌지만 민주당과 조국혁신당 간에도 의견이 갈리는 부분이 적지 않다. 이렇게 중요한 일을 국민이 볼 때 졸속이거나 엉성하다는 생각이 들지 않도록 꼼꼼히 진행하는 게 좋다”고 강조했다. 강훈식 대통령비서실장도 별도의 간담회에서 “이재명 대통령은 검찰 개혁이 땜질식으로 여러 번 할 수 있는 사안이 아니라 한번 하면 제대로 해야 한다는 인식을 갖고 있다”고 전했다.김 총리와 강 비서실장의 언급은 이 대통령이 전날 국무회의에서 정성호 법무부 장관에게 내린 지침과 같은 맥락이다. 이 대통령은 “민감하고 핵심적인 쟁점은 국민께 충분히 내용을 알리는 공론화 과정을 반드시 거쳐야 한다”고 말했다. 전당대회 때부터 “추석(10월 6일) 밥상에 검찰청 폐지 법안을 올려드리겠다”고 공언해 온 정청래 민주당 대표의 말과는 사뭇 다른 기조다. 정 대표는 추석 전 처리를 위해 9월 정기국회 본회의 상정을 서둘렀으나 대통령과 총리·대통령비서실장이 잇따라 제동을 건 모양새가 됐다.김 총리는 검찰 개혁 방안을 국민에게 알리는 방식으로 국회 토론회나 공청회 등을 거론했다. 이런 여론 수렴 절차를 거치려면 당연히 시간이 걸릴 수밖에 없다. 김 총리는 국가수사위원회를 총리 산하에 두는 방안에 대해서도 “실질적인 수사 관련 문제를 재검토하거나 지휘하는 기능까지 위원회 체계에서 잘할 수 있을지 확신이 없다”고 했다. 국가수사위를 총리실에 두는 방안 자체를 재검토할 필요가 있다는 이야기다. 검찰 수사권 완전 박탈 문제에 대해서도 “민생 관련 수사가 부실해질 수 있다는 우려 역시 충분히 논의돼야 한다”고 덧붙였다.총리와 비서실장이 동시에 기자간담회에 나선 것은 이 대통령의 국정 운영 지지율과 민주당 지지율이 급락세를 보이는 여론조사와 무관치 않다. 조국 전 대표 등에 대한 사면과 함께 언론·검찰·사법 개혁을 무리하게 밀어붙이는 데다 “야당과 악수도 하지 않겠다”는 여당 대표의 강경 노선이 악재로 작용했다는 평가다. 김 총리는 지지율 하락과 관련해 “국민이 원하는 것은 내란 극복과 민생·경제를 살리라는 두 가지”라며 “이를 일관되게 실천하는 것 외에는 왕도가 없다”고 했다. 지금처럼 당은 드라이브를 걸고 정부는 속도 조절을 말하는 모순적 상황은 끝내야 한다. 무엇이 진심인지 국민은 혼란스럽다. 무리하게 밀어붙이는 개혁은 성공할 수 없다. 정부·여당은 대국민 설득에 힘쓰면서 야당과의 대화 채널도 열기 바란다.