Your eyes reveal the psychopath (KOR)

The word “psychopath” often comes to mind when we encounter news of a brutal crime. Such diagnoses are usually made using a tool called the Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCR). But researchers suggest there may be a simpler way: by looking into the eyes. More precisely, by measuring the size of the pupils. Unlike ordinary people, psychopaths show little to no dilation even when confronted with disturbing or threatening images.The pupils serve a basic optical function — contracting in bright light and dilating in darkness. Yet, by accident, scientists discovered that pupil size is also tied to psychology. Eckhard Hess, a pioneering psychologist, once found himself engrossed in striking magazine photographs when his wife pointed out that his pupils had grown noticeably larger. Intrigued, he later tested participants by showing them both landscape scenes and photos of attractive people. As expected, the pupils dilated more in response to the latter. In other words, when we encounter someone we find appealing, our eyes portray that attraction.Interestingly, the effect works in reverse as well. Larger pupils tend to make a person appear more attractive. Psychologists describe this as the “reciprocity of attraction”: if pupil dilation signals interest in us, we instinctively find the other person more appealing.This line of research laid the foundation for an entire field known as pupillometry — the study of psychological responses through pupil size. Today, scientists have found that dilation reflects not only attraction but also the intensity of emotions, both positive and negative, the degree of mental effort and even anticipation of reward.It has long been said that the eyes are the windows to the soul. Even in the minute shift of a pupil, our inner life is on display. That is why we look each other in the eye when we talk, exchanging not just words but feelings. In an age when many shy away not only from eye contact but even from phone calls, the simple act of meeting someone’s gaze remains the irreplaceable beginning of human connection.잔혹한 범죄를 보면 자연스레 생각나는 단어, 사이코패스. 보통 PCL-R이라고 하는 진단 도구를 통해 식별하는데, 이보다 더 간단한 방법이 있단다. 바로 눈동자를 보는 것이다. 정확하게는 동공의 크기를 측정하는 것인데, 일반인들과 달리, 사이코패스에게는 잔인한 장면이나 위협적인 사진을 보여주어도 동공이 확장되지 않는다고 한다.동공은 밝은 빛에서는 그 크기가 줄어들고, 어두운 환경에서는 확장하는 광학적 기능을 한다. 그런데 동공의 크기 변화에 심리적 요인이 관련되어 있다는 사실이 우연히 발견된다. 유명 심리학자인 에크하르트 헤스는 잡지에 나온 흥미로운 사진들을 보고 있었는데, 그의 와이프가 그의 동공이 커져 있음을 알려주었다. 이후 그는 실험 참가자에게 풍경 사진과 매력적인 이성 사진을 보여주며 동공의 확대 정도를 측정했는데, 예상했듯이 후자에서 동공이 더 확대되었다. 호감 가는 이성을 보면 동공이 확대된다는 이야기다.흥미롭게도 동공의 크기가 크면 클수록 더 매력적으로 느낀다. 이를 심리학에서는 나에게 호감을 표현하는 상대에 대한 호감이 증가한다는 호감의 상호성 이론으로 설명한다. 동공이 크다는 것은 나에 대한 호감을 표현하는 신호이기 때문에, 상대에 대한 매력도가 높아진다는 것이다.이후로 동공 크기에 대한 연구가 지속되어, 심리적 동공 측정법이라는 연구 분야의 토대가 되었으며, 최근에는 동공의 확대는 단순하게 호감의 정도만을 반영하는 것이 아니라, 감정의 정도(호감 뿐 아니라 부정적인 감정까지 포함), 인지적 부하 정도, 보상의 기대 정도도 관련된 것으로 나타났다.눈은 마음의 창이라고 했다. 실제로 동공이라는 작은 부분에서도 우리의 마음이 표현되고 있는 셈이다. 그래서 우리는 대화할 때, 눈을 맞추며 마음을 주고받는다. 요즘 눈맞춤은 물론 전화 통화까지 부담스러워하는 사람이 많아졌지만, 그래도 사람을 만나 눈을 맞추는 것은 포기할 수 없는 소통의 시작이다.