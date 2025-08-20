ADOR names Vice President Lee Do-kyong as new CEO
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 17:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
ADOR, the music label of girl group NewJeans, said Wednesday that it has appointed Vice President Lee Do-kyong as its new CEO.
Lee will succeed CEO Kim Ju-young, who was previously HYBE’s chief HR officer. Kim was given the position after former CEO Min Hee-jin stepped down in August last year.
At the time, ADOR said it would align with other HYBE labels by separating production from management, noting that Min had been the “only exception,” overseeing both business operations and music production.
ADOR said that those goals have now been achieved and that it anticipates Lee, who has expertise in label operations, to support artists’ activities as well as drive new business initiatives.
Lee’s appointment is intended to “strengthen the label’s role in managing artists’ activities,” such as album production and concert organization, according to ADOR.
Lee joined HYBE in 2019, when it was known as Big Hit Entertainment. He worked on establishing the company’s corporate vision and business strategy. From 2022, he was Vice President of HYBE’s IPX division, which develops businesses based on artists’ intellectual property, such as merchandise and pop-up stores.
ADOR is home to girl group NewJeans and in June launched its “2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition” to recruit members for a boy band currently in preparation.
