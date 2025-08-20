 ADOR names Vice President Lee Do-kyong as new CEO
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ADOR names Vice President Lee Do-kyong as new CEO

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 17:27
Lee Do-kyong, ADOR's newly-appointed CEO [ADOR]

Lee Do-kyong, ADOR's newly-appointed CEO [ADOR]

 
ADOR, the music label of girl group NewJeans, said Wednesday that it has appointed Vice President Lee Do-kyong as its new CEO.
 
Lee will succeed CEO Kim Ju-young, who was previously HYBE’s chief HR officer. Kim was given the position after former CEO Min Hee-jin stepped down in August last year.
 

Related Article

At the time, ADOR said it would align with other HYBE labels by separating production from management, noting that Min had been the “only exception,” overseeing both business operations and music production.
 
ADOR said that those goals have now been achieved and that it anticipates Lee, who has expertise in label operations, to support artists’ activities as well as drive new business initiatives.
 
Lee’s appointment is intended to “strengthen the label’s role in managing artists’ activities,” such as album production and concert organization, according to ADOR.
 
Lee joined HYBE in 2019, when it was known as Big Hit Entertainment. He worked on establishing the company’s corporate vision and business strategy. From 2022, he was Vice President of HYBE’s IPX division, which develops businesses based on artists’ intellectual property, such as merchandise and pop-up stores.
 
ADOR is home to girl group NewJeans and in June launched its “2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition” to recruit members for a boy band currently in preparation.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ador ceo newjeans

More in K-pop

Visitors to Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert spent more than $5.4 million in Sokcho, says study

Government must not interfere in arts, says President Lee Jae Myung

ADOR names Vice President Lee Do-kyong as new CEO

Man arrested for bomb threat against virtual idol group Plave concert

Pop-up store to celebrate boy band Treasure's new album 'Love Pulse'

Related Stories

NewJeans, ADOR lawyers attend injunction appeal, avoid media

NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity

NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve

With NewJeans on hiatus, K-pop rookies see an opening

Court orders NewJeans members to pay ADOR $725,600 for every independent entertainment activity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)