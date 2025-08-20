Pop-up store to celebrate boy band Treasure's new album 'Love Pulse'
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 12:52
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A pop-up store to celebrate the release of boy band Treasure's new album "Love Pulse" will take place from Sept. 2 to 7 in western Seoul, the band's agency YG Entertainment said Wednesday.
The pop-up store will take place at the Star Square with exhibits related to the band's new album, as well as behind-the-scenes photographs and media artworks specially made for the pop-up store.
The store will also carry the physical album of "Love Pulse" as well as other merch, according to YG Entertainment.
"We are preparing to make a new exhibition where fans can experience the world of Treasure's music, and we hope you look forward to it," the agency said.
"Love Pulse" will be released on Sept. 1. Treasure released its second EP, "The Second Step: Chapter Two," in October 2022, followed by its second full-length album, "Reboot," in July 2023. After that, the band released two digital singles — one in 2023 and 2024 — and a special EP titled "Pleasure" this year.
The band will kick off its "Pulse On" tour with three concerts in Seoul on Oct. 11, 12 and 12, followed by stops in Japan and other countries in Asia.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)