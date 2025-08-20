Singer Olivia Marsh to release new single on Aug. 28
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 11:11
Singer Olivia Marsh, the sister of girl group NewJeans' member Danielle Marsh, will release her new single "Lucky Me" on Aug. 28.
The singer released teaser images on Monday through her social media account with a mysterious featured artist who was deliberately hidden from the pictures.
"With 'Lucky Me,' Olivia Marsh will also engage in a variety of activities such as television programs," said her agency MPLIFY in a press release.
"Lucky Me" comes for the first time in six months since Marsh's first EP "Meanwhile" was released on Feb. 13.
Marsh began composing music in 2023 under the name Livy, when writing either the lyrics or music, and uses the name Gyuna as a vocalist. She made her debut with single "42" on Oct. 16, 2024.
