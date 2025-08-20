 Tomorrow X Together to release new Japanese full-length album on Oct. 22
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 11:29
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will release its third Japanese full-length album "Starkissed" on Oct. 22 and meet with fans in a showcase on the same day, according to the band's agency BigHit Music.
 
The new full-length album comes for the first time in two years since "Sweet" (2023). "Starkissed" will carry 12 songs including three original Japanese songs and nine Japanese versions of the band's Korean hits such as "Beautiful Strangers" and "Song of the Star."
 

Details of the showcase were not revealed as of Wednesday. 
 
Tomorrow X Together has been continuing its popularity in the Japanese music market. The quintet topped the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking chart for the week of Aug. 11 to 17 with its Korean album "The Star Chapter: Together," which was released last month.
 
Tomorrow X Together will begin the Japanese leg of its tour in Saitama with performances at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 15 and 16, followed by performances in Aichi at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Dec. 6 and 7 and the Mizuho PayPayDome Fukuoka on Dec. 27 and 28.
 
This will be the first time in a year and a half that Tomorrow X Together is returning to Japanese domes. The band last performed in four Japanese domes during the "Act: Promise" tour last year, during which the quintet drew 300,000 concertgoers, according to BigHit Music.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Tomorrow X Together BigHit Music HYBE

