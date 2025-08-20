 Netflix's “Genie, Make a Wish” with Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin to release on Oct. 3
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 11:14 Updated: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:21
The Netflix original fantasy rom-com series “Genie, Make a Wish” stars actors Kim Woo-bin, left, and Suzy [NETFLIX]

Netflix will premiere its original fantasy romantic comedy “Genie, Make a Wish” on Oct. 3, the platform said Wednesday.
 
The series stars Kim Woo-bin as a genie who awakens after 1,000 years and Bae Suzy as Ka-young, a woman detached from her emotions. The cast also includes Ahn Eun-jin, Noh Sang-hyun, Ko Kyu-pil and Lee Zoo-young.
 
 

The drama was created by screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, known for hits such as SBS’s “Secret Garden” (2010), tvN’s “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2016), tvN’s “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) and Netflix’s “The Glory” (2022). 
 
Kim Woo-bin is known for his roles in television series such as SBS’s “A Gentleman’s Dignity” (2012), KBS’s “School 2013” (2013), SBS’s “The Heirs” (2013) and tvN’s “Our Blues” (2022).
 
Bae is a former member of girl group Miss A and has starred in television series including KBS’s “Dream High” (2011), Netflix’s “Doona!” (2023) and the film “Architecture 101” (2012).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
