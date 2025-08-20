Seoul int'l defense exhibition to take place in October with record participation from 35 nations

A record 600 companies from 35 countries are expected to showcase advanced military hardware and technologies at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 scheduled to take place in October, organizers said Wednesday.The biennial event will take place from Oct. 17-24 at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi.Launched in 1996 as the Seoul Airshow and expanded in 2009 to include ground defense systems, ADEX is Korea's largest aerospace and defense trade exhibition. It aims to boost exports of domestic defense products and promote technology exchange with global manufacturers.Business-focused programs will take place at Kintex, where indoor exhibition space will be expanded by about 58 percent compared to the 2023 gathering to meet higher demand.With around 49,000 square meters of exhibition floor space, Seoul ADEX will rival Britain's Farnborough Airshow and trail France's Paris Air Show in size among the world's leading aerospace exhibitions.At Seoul Air Base, public events will run from Oct. 17-19, featuring aerial performances by the Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, civilian stunt teams and locally developed high-tech aircraft.Other attractions will include ground equipment tours, drone competitions, military band and honor guard performances, and taekwondo demonstrations."ADEX's status as one of the world's top three air shows will be further solidified through this year's event," said Lee Kang-hee, cohead of the ADEX 2025 organizing committee. "We expect the exhibition to bolster the stature of Korean defense and contribute to increased defense exports."Yonhap