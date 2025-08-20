Applications to open for second edition of 30 Days in Seoul educational program
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:53
Seoul will be accepting applications for the second edition of the 30 Days in Seoul program, its interactive educational initiative for international students.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday that the application for the program will be open from Sept. 3 through Sept. 16. The link and the QR code for the application will be available through the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s official website or the official Instagram account for the program at 30daysinseoul.
For the second edition, Seoul will select 100 international students who are currently enrolled in universities based in Seoul.
According to the program’s organizers, 30 Days in Seoul will offer comprehensive education on Korean culture as well as a firsthand experience of the capital city’s infrastructure, including a ride on the Hangang Bus, an environmentally friendly public transportation system utilizing hybrid and electric ferries to travel along the Han River.
Launched in June, the initiative was designed to help international students adapt to life in the city and prepare for employment after graduation. The inaugural edition wrapped up on Aug. 18.
Throughout the 30-day program, participants attending language schools or universities took Korean language and history classes, while graduate students and job seekers received education on employment and entrepreneurship. A total of 75 students took part in the first edition of the 30 Days in Seoul initiative.
“Since the number of international students who want to reside in Seoul is rising, initiatives that help them settle and adapt to Seoul are necessary,” said Lim Jae-geun, a foreign immigration officer of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
“We hope 30 Days in Seoul will provide them with both entertainment and education, leveraging the characteristics of the city.”
