At international student job fair, Busan aims to address its worker shortage
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:51
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
BUSAN — As international students increasingly seek jobs in Busan, the port city hosted a job fair to connect them with job-related information and potential employers.
Jointly hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the Busan Global City Foundation, this year’s Job Fair for International Students in Busan took place on Tuesday at the city's Bexco convention center. The event targeted a growing number of non-Korean students studying in Busan, Ulsan and the broader South Gyeongsang region.
The event, which focused primarily on small and medium-sized businesses that are struggling to hire, proved meaningful to students and exhibitors alike.
“This job fair is really helpful to me since I have been feeling overwhelmed about finding a job in this country,” Vietnamese student Nguyen Anh Truong told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Representatives of 35 small- and medium-sized enterprises in industries such as manufacturing, trade, logistics and events provided the participants with resources including hiring information, mock interviews, employment consultations and career guidance. Participants included Paradise Hotel, Jeonbuk Bank Busan Foreigner Financial Center and Hyosung Electric.
“I haven’t had the chance to visit every booth yet,” said Chinese student Yang Wanye. “But having company representatives come in person to explain things and offer information is a great opportunity,”
Other key attractions included visa information sessions, lectures and general guidance on daily life in Korea.
“The purpose of this job fair is to support international talent that wants to work in Busan and to contribute to revitalizing the local economy,” said a representative from the Busan Immigration Office. “The government and Busan are making comprehensive efforts to attract international talent, so we hope students participate actively and learn many things.”
The initiative comes at a time when Busan, a city with a shrinking population, is working closely with the government to attract foreign workers to its industries. The city's population hit its peak at 3.89 million in 1995 and has since been constantly declining, numbering 3.26 million last year.
It has been allocated 150 F-2-R visas, a long-term resident visa awarded to international graduates who choose to work in certain regions outside of Seoul; Busan can recommend foreign candidates of Seo District, Dong District and Yeongdo District to the Ministry of Justice. Of the 150 quota spots allocated to Busan this year, 65 have already been filled, with 85 spots still open for ongoing applications.
For Busan's small businesses, the event also offered a rare and valuable opportunity.
“We have many positions where we need global talent, but it’s not easy to meet international students directly,” said an HR representative from JSB Tour & MICE. “This was a meaningful chance to meet many talented foreign candidates.”
In a lecture session, Nguyen Thanh Tan, a Vietnamese graduate of Dong-A University who now works for an apartment management company in Busan, discussed his journey.
“It’s hard for everyone when starting out, but preparation is the most important part,” said Tan. “Rather than focusing on big things, it’s crucial to understand the job that suits you and to meet the qualifications in advance.”
“Also, even basic things like dressing neatly and using clear, appropriate language in your resume and cover letter matter,” Tan added.
In the recruitment zone, exhibitors accepted resumes and conducted on-site interviews. Additional support booths offered personalized makeup for interviews, professional photo services and personal color consultations.
“The headshot station, resume writing zone and personal color consulting were all really helpful,” said Aye Yu Thwin, a 27-year-old student from Myanmar.
But the biggest issue of the day wasn't headshots or personal color; it was visas. When asked about their biggest concerns when finding a job in Korea, most international students mentioned them.
“My biggest concern has always been obtaining work visas,” Thwin said. “I got help in many areas at this fair, but I especially appreciated all the information about visas.”
To that end, the Busan event helped job seekers unpack the regional F-2-R, as well as the E-7 skilled worker visa.
“For expats who want to work in Korea, visa issues are the most critical factor,” said Jeong Sae-hyun, CEO of E-Hyun Consulting.
“But there are many visa options available,” Jeong added. “I hope international job seekers can set clear career goals and find the right company and visa that fit their path.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
