One ministry promised foreigners jobs. But another ministry won't give them visas.
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:03
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korea Dual Program, a government-backed scheme expanded last year to help international students pursue a career in Korea after graduation, has failed to meet its initial targets. The issue was a familiar one: support for work visas.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor initiative provides long-term vocational education and training at worksites and partnered schools. It expanded to include international students in September of last year. However, despite its practical training and engaging education, the program has failed to meet its initial goals for both enrollment and partnered training centers.
The government initially aimed to partner with 20 joint training centers and train 1,000 international students with D-2 student visas or D-10 job seeker visas during the 2025-26 period. But only five training centers and 22 students enrolled — with 14 of them dropping out midway after being unable to obtain work visas, the Segye Times reported.
Although 15 new students joined in 2025, bringing the total number of participants to 23, the number remains far below the initial target.
The core issue is the lack of visa support from the government.
“The biggest problem is that we cannot support employment visas for international students due to legislative reasons,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Employment and Labor told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The ministry had initially hoped to help participants secure the E-7 skilled worker visa, which immigration officers are empowered to approve or deny based on an applicant's education and other qualifications for their chosen job. Its stated requirements include a Master's degree or higher in the field, a Bachelor's degree with three years of work experience or five years of work experience.
But many of the Dual Program's enrolled students who applied for the visa, despite the ministry's assistance, have been denied by the Korean government.
“The requirements for obtaining E-7 visas are strict since there are many restrictions across the job type, companies’ qualifications and wage,” a spokesperson for the job search platform Hirediversity told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Despite constant efforts to ease the requirements, most participants of the Korea Dual Program, who are currently enrolled in universities, might find it difficult to meet these criteria in the first place.”
A ministry spokesperson added that the ministry has been working closely with the Ministry of Justice for months to resolve this basic, yet critical, issue.
“Discussions are underway with the Ministry of Justice so that we can ensure more international students will benefit from programs,” the Labor Ministry’s spokesperson said.
“If support for E-7 visa transitions gets confirmed, we expect that more international students will apply for the programs.”
Despite the lack of visa success, some enrolled international students have still found the Dual Program helpful in preparing for internships and eventual employment.
For the 2024-25 training period, Tech University of Korea offers three training courses for international students: machine elements design, mechanical device control and electronic hardware development. Four other schools — Daelim University College, Chungbuk Health & Science University, Hongik University and Dong-eui Institute of Technology — also offer training sessions, each with different areas of specialization.
“I was able to learn field-specific skills and important regulations, such as labor law and safety standards,” said Vietnamese college student Nguyen Minh Thuc, who is currently taking Dual Program classes at Tech University of Korea. “I became more confident with my preparation."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)