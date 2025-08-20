 Authorities investigate North Korean cigarettes, ammunition container found at empty home in South Chungcheong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Authorities investigate North Korean cigarettes, ammunition container found at empty home in South Chungcheong

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 17:56
North Korean cigarettes on display at a cultural event marking the second annual North Korean Defectors’ Day, held at Coex in southern Seoul on July 13. [YONHAP]

North Korean cigarettes on display at a cultural event marking the second annual North Korean Defectors’ Day, held at Coex in southern Seoul on July 13. [YONHAP]

 
South Korean police and military authorities are investigating the discovery of suspected North Korean military items in a vacant house in Taean County, South Chungcheong.
 
At around 1:08 p.m. on Wednesday, a military employee visiting the house in Sowon-myeon for work found a black ammunition container and two empty cigarette packs. The items appeared to be of North Korean origin and were reported to the authorities.
 

Related Article

The South Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency’s security investigation team and military officials responded to the scene. They collected the items, which did not contain any ammunition.
 
Officials are analyzing the authenticity of the items and investigating potential security threats. A military official said the cigarette packaging resembles North Korean products but could be counterfeit. A joint military-police investigation is underway to determine the origin and significance of the materials.

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags north korea cigarette

More in North Korea

Authorities investigate North Korean cigarettes, ammunition container found at empty home in South Chungcheong

North Korea may be expanding uranium enrichment, international atomic watchdog warns

North Korea, Russia exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation

North Korea to hold plenary session of parliamentary next month

North Korea dismisses Lee Jae Myung as 'powerless dreamer,' rejects South as diplomatic partner

Related Stories

Cigarette sales fall for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Smokes to get pricier for national health's sake

Health minister advocates for stricter regulations on synthetic nicotine products

Gov't to mandate cigarette makers disclose ingredients in products

BAT Rothmans' 'Ggot Bat' campaign aims to clean up Seoul's alleys
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)