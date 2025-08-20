Authorities investigate North Korean cigarettes, ammunition container found at empty home in South Chungcheong
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 17:56
South Korean police and military authorities are investigating the discovery of suspected North Korean military items in a vacant house in Taean County, South Chungcheong.
At around 1:08 p.m. on Wednesday, a military employee visiting the house in Sowon-myeon for work found a black ammunition container and two empty cigarette packs. The items appeared to be of North Korean origin and were reported to the authorities.
The South Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency’s security investigation team and military officials responded to the scene. They collected the items, which did not contain any ammunition.
Officials are analyzing the authenticity of the items and investigating potential security threats. A military official said the cigarette packaging resembles North Korean products but could be counterfeit. A joint military-police investigation is underway to determine the origin and significance of the materials.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
