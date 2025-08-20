 N. Korea, Russia's FMs exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniv. of Korea's liberation
N. Korea, Russia's FMs exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniv. of Korea's liberation

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 09:53
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, right, exchanging documents with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at an undisclosed location in North Korea, July 12. [KCNA]

The top diplomats of North Korea and Russia have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the North's state media reported Wednesday.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a message Friday that Russia will "never forget" the heroic accomplishments by North Korean soldiers in the Kursk front-line region during Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

He also said Russia will take "all necessary measures" to implement a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June last year.
 
In a message dated Saturday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui thanked Moscow for sending delegations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of national independence on Aug. 15, including the speaker of Russia's lower house Duma.
 
She reaffirmed the two nations will further develop their relations and strengthen strategic communications, the KCNA noted.
 
Choe and Lavrov met for the first round of strategic dialogue in Moscow in November, followed by another meeting held last month in North Korea's eastern coastal city of Wonsan.
 
North Korea and Russia have been deepening cooperation in the military, economy and other areas since they clinched a mutual defense treaty last year.

Yonhap
tags KCNA russia north korea

