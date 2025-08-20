 North Korea to hold plenary session of parliamentary next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea to hold plenary session of parliamentary next month

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 09:12 Updated: 20 Aug. 2025, 14:49
A North Korean flag flies over the North Korean embassy in Moscow on Oct. 31, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

A North Korean flag flies over the North Korean embassy in Moscow on Oct. 31, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
North Korea will hold a plenary session of its parliament next month, state media reported Wednesday, with international attention focused on whether the meeting will include a constitutional revision reflecting the country's new hostile policy toward South Korea.
 
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly decided the previous day to convene a parliamentary session on Sept. 20, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
The KCNA reported that the upcoming session will address a grain management act, the review and adoption of an intellectual property rights act and the implementation of a city management act without providing further details on the agenda.
 
A key point of attention for the meeting is whether the session will also address a constitutional revision.
 
During a parliamentary session in January of last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered a constitutional revision to describe South Korea as "the primary hostile state" and "unchanging primary foe," though no official report of the revision has been released so far.
 
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of Kim Jong-un, again referred to a constitutional revision, saying earlier this month that South Korea should be permanently described as the "most hostile threat" in national law.

Yonhap
tags North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korea may be expanding uranium enrichment, international atomic watchdog warns

N. Korea, Russia's FMs exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniv. of Korea's liberation

North Korea to hold plenary session of parliamentary next month

North Korea dismisses Lee Jae Myung as 'powerless dreamer,' rejects South as diplomatic partner

Chinese man given eight-year prison term in U.S. for exporting firearms, ammunition to Nort Korea

Related Stories

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

South stops loudspeaker broadcasts to North as administration aims to relieve tensions

Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy

Two North Koreans requesting return remain in South, marking longest stay

North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)