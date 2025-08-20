North Korea to hold plenary session of parliamentary next month
North Korea will hold a plenary session of its parliament next month, state media reported Wednesday, with international attention focused on whether the meeting will include a constitutional revision reflecting the country's new hostile policy toward South Korea.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly decided the previous day to convene a parliamentary session on Sept. 20, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA reported that the upcoming session will address a grain management act, the review and adoption of an intellectual property rights act and the implementation of a city management act without providing further details on the agenda.
A key point of attention for the meeting is whether the session will also address a constitutional revision.
During a parliamentary session in January of last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered a constitutional revision to describe South Korea as "the primary hostile state" and "unchanging primary foe," though no official report of the revision has been released so far.
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of Kim Jong-un, again referred to a constitutional revision, saying earlier this month that South Korea should be permanently described as the "most hostile threat" in national law.
