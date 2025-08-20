Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:56
Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won on Wednesday denied allegations of stalking, describing a recent incident as “a misunderstanding” stemming from a personal dispute with his girlfriend.
“What was reported yesterday was a private conflict between me and my girlfriend that escalated from a minor argument,” Choi said in a post on Instagram. “In the heat of the moment, emotions flared and misunderstandings arose, which led to the situation being misrepresented.”
Choi claimed that reports characterizing the incident as an exposé by his girlfriend were misleading. “That expression also stems from a misunderstanding and is far from the truth,” he said.
“Allegations that I threatened her with a weapon or stalked her are completely false,” he added. “Both my girlfriend and I deny that claim unequivocally.”
Choi also apologized for the misunderstanding caused by the exposure of his private life and said he would take strong legal action against any false information.
Choi has been booked by police on suspicion of violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes. He is accused of showing up at a woman’s residence, reportedly carrying a weapon.
After receiving a report from the woman, police immediately sought a restraining order against Choi. The Seoul Central District Court approved the request on Aug. 18.
The measure bars the suspect from approaching within 100 meters (328 feet) of the victim’s residence and from contacting the victim through telecommunications. Violations of the order may result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,100).
