 Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:56
Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won, left, and a letter of apology he posted on his Instagram account on Aug. 20 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won, left, and a letter of apology he posted on his Instagram account on Aug. 20 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won on Wednesday denied allegations of stalking, describing a recent incident as “a misunderstanding” stemming from a personal dispute with his girlfriend.
 
“What was reported yesterday was a private conflict between me and my girlfriend that escalated from a minor argument,” Choi said in a post on Instagram. “In the heat of the moment, emotions flared and misunderstandings arose, which led to the situation being misrepresented.”
 

Related Article

 
Choi claimed that reports characterizing the incident as an exposé by his girlfriend were misleading. “That expression also stems from a misunderstanding and is far from the truth,” he said.
 
“Allegations that I threatened her with a weapon or stalked her are completely false,” he added. “Both my girlfriend and I deny that claim unequivocally.”
 
Choi also apologized for the misunderstanding caused by the exposure of his private life and said he would take strong legal action against any false information.
 
Choi has been booked by police on suspicion of violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes. He is accused of showing up at a woman’s residence, reportedly carrying a weapon.
 
After receiving a report from the woman, police immediately sought a restraining order against Choi. The Seoul Central District Court approved the request on Aug. 18.
 
The measure bars the suspect from approaching within 100 meters (328 feet) of the victim’s residence and from contacting the victim through telecommunications. Violations of the order may result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,100).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Choi Jung-won UN stalking

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested and deported after swinging knife near Seoul subway station says it was just a prank

Preorders for President Lee Jae Myung's celebratory stamps sell out on first day of sales

Grief, shock and anger as families of railway workers killed by train mourn victims

Two women who blackmailed YouTuber Tzuyang given suspended sentences, restraining orders

Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend

Related Stories

Musical theater star Choi Jung-won says she was born a dancing queen

'Frida'

Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and vandalism after crashing car through her front gate

Stalking indictments skyrocket after legal revisions, but concerns over scope emerge

Choi Si-won appointed advisor of Korea Association Against Drug Abuse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)