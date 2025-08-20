Doctor who severed penis during enlargement surgery fined $5,000
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 12:52
A urologist who severed a patient’s penis during an enlargement procedure was fined 7 million won ($5,000) by a Seoul court.
According to legal sources on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court on Aug. 12 fined the urologist for causing injury through professional negligence.
The incident occurred in 2020 at a urology clinic in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, where a 35-year-old man underwent penile enlargement surgery involving the insertion of an implant. During the procedure, the doctor severed the patient’s penis horizontally.
The patient had previously undergone two surgeries, and the artificial implant had fused with the corpus cavernosum — the spongy erectile tissue of the penis. Despite this, the doctor failed to inform the patient that severe adhesions could increase the risk of complications such as erectile dysfunction, according to the court.
Prosecutors said the doctor proceeded with the dissection despite the adhesions and ended up cutting through 100 percent of the corpus cavernosum and 95 percent of the corpus spongiosum, which resulted in damage to both the penis and urethra.
During the trial, the doctor claimed that while adhesion was expected, it was not foreseeable that the dissection would damage the urethra. The doctor denied violating the duty to inform the patient of such risks.
However, the court found that the doctor violated both the duty of care and the duty to inform.
“In a case with serious adhesion, the dissection should have been halted before causing injury, and suturing should have been considered to prevent complications,” the court said. “Attempting dissection despite poor visibility of the penile anatomy led to the injury.”
The court also said the doctor failed to explain the risks of erectile dysfunction, urinary complications and other adverse outcomes. “The consent form signed by the patient did not adequately convey the risk of serious complications,” the court added.
The patient is reportedly suffering from severe physical and psychological trauma, including urinary dysfunction and loss of sexual function. “There is a possibility that the patient would have refused the surgery had the risks been properly explained,” the court said.
Still, the court noted that the doctor personally transferred the patient to a higher-level hospital to limit further harm and paid part of the hospital and surgical expenses. Compensation is also being partially addressed in a separate civil suit.
In January 2024, the Seoul Eastern District Court ordered the doctor to pay 24.63 million won in damages — including 4.63 million won in medical costs and 20 million won for emotional distress — representing 60 percent of the total assessed damages. The doctor has appealed the ruling.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
