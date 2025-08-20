 Firefighter who responded to 2022 Itaewon crowd crush found dead
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Firefighter who responded to 2022 Itaewon crowd crush found dead

Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:20
A firefighter who went missing on Aug. 10 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A firefighter who went missing on Aug. 10 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The missing firefighter known for responding to the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022 was found dead on Wednesday.
 
Authorities were searching for the 30-year-old firefighter since he disappeared on Aug. 10 at 2:30 a.m.
 

Related Article

If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags firefighter itaewon death

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested and deported after swinging knife near Seoul subway station says it was just a prank

Preorders for President Lee Jae Myung's celebratory stamps sell out on first day of sales

Grief, shock and anger as families of railway workers killed by train mourn victims

Two women who blackmailed YouTuber Tzuyang given suspended sentences, restraining orders

Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won denies stalking allegations, blames 'misunderstanding' with girlfriend

Related Stories

Teen survivor of Itaewon crush found dead Monday night

Itaewon crush death toll rises to 155

Terror in the Three Alleys: I was in Itaewon last night

Fighting for fighters

The sacrifice of our noble firefighters (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)