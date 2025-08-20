Firefighter who responded to 2022 Itaewon crowd crush found dead
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 13:20
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The missing firefighter known for responding to the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022 was found dead on Wednesday.
Authorities were searching for the 30-year-old firefighter since he disappeared on Aug. 10 at 2:30 a.m.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
