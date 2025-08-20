Five companies busted for falsely marketing quick-fix diet aids
Published: 20 Aug. 2025, 12:50
Five companies have been busted for falsely marketing ordinary foods online as quick-fix diet aids, touting them as everything from “edible Wegovy” to appetite suppressants and fat-burning cures, luring consumers into spending more than 32 billion won ($23.6 million), according to the government.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Wednesday it had referred the heads of five companies to prosecutors for allegedly illegally advertising common foods as diet treatments and health supplements on social media.
Investigators found online posts where content creators promoted processed fruit and vegetable products and other foods as if they were obesity treatments or appetite suppressants.
The companies provided social media influencers with keywords such as “lose 7 kilograms [15 pounds] in a month” and “powerful appetite suppressant” to make advertisements appear like personal reviews rather than commercial promotions. Links in the posts directed viewers to sales sites.
The five companies sold about 32.4 billion won worth of seven products, including processed sugar goods and powdered teas, between January last year and June this year. One company alone earned 25.5 billion won in just 13 months from two products.
The ministry said the companies misled consumers by marketing the foods as “edible Wegovy,” “appetite suppressant,” “body fat reduction” and “swelling control.”
“Consumers should be cautious not to be misled by false online advertisements when buying foods or health supplements,” the ministry said. “When purchasing a health supplement, it is important to check on the Food Safety Korea website whether the product’s effectiveness has been approved.”
