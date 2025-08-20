Korea Heritage Service to begin fall edition of popular royal tomb tours with two new routes
Starting Sept. 6, Korea’s heritage agency will launch the fall edition of its royal tomb tour program, expanding the popular one-day excursions to eight historical routes linking palaces, royal tombs and local culture.
The Korea Heritage Service’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center announced on Wednesday that it will operate a total of 22 tours as part of its fall session of the “Royal Tombs Eight Scenic Routes” program from Sept. 6 to Nov. 10.
The program offers one-day guided visits linking the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) royal tombs, palaces and surrounding cultural sites. Participants walk the royal pathways while learning about historical events and ceremonies related to royal processions.
In the spring session, six routes were offered, including those at Paju Samneung, Namyangju Gwangneung, Yeoju Yeongneung, Yeongwol Jangneung, Goyang Seooreung, and Hwaseong Yungneung and Geolleung, with about 300 people taking part.
This fall, two new courses have been added: the “Imperial Inspection Path” at Seoul Uireung and the “Emperor Sunjong’s Procession Path” at Guri Donggureung and Namyangju Hongneung, bringing the total to eight routes.
Alongside historical tours, the program includes activities such as pottery and mother-of-pearl craft workshops, traditional market experiences in Yeongwol, forest sound therapy and live music. All participants will receive a commemorative board game themed on Joseon royal tombs.
Each session accommodates 25 people. Reservations open on Thursday for September tours, Sept. 25 for October tours, and Oct. 16 for November tours at 11 a.m. via Naver, on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees are 30,000 won ($21.5) for adults and 20,000 won for children and youth, with up to four people allowed per booking. Seniors over 65, people with disabilities and national merit recipients may book by phone.
